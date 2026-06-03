Will Trump Meet Khamenei? US President Claims Iran Agreed Not To Develop Nuclear Weapons

U.S. President Donald Trump said he might meet Iran’s supreme leader in the future and claimed that Tehran has agreed not to pursue nuclear weapons, a sign of fresh progress in talks between the two countries.

Trump Signals Possible Meeting With Iran’s Leader

In an interview posted June 3, Trump said he would “probably” meet Iran’s supreme leader in the future. He also added that channels between Washington and Tehran stay open after months of tension and war in the region.

Trump stated that Tehran had agreed not to pursue a nuclear weapon. He said that, to be fair, that was a key condition for a deal. “So securing that commitment that there won’t be ever any way for Iran to get nuclear weapons is going to be the top priority for us in our negotiations.”

Nuclear Negotiations Continue Amid Fragile Ceasefire

Shialogues continue between U.S. and Iranian negotiators to extend a unilateral ceasefire and resolve disputes surrounding Iran’s nuclear program, sanctions and regional security issues. Both sides have indicated some progress, but diplomacy is ongoing.

Trump has repeatedly repeated assurances that a deal is near. Iranian officials have in the past challenged reports of a recent accord. It says a deal has not been agreed to and that several items still require a deal.

Why It Matters

A breakout on Iran’s nuclear program could bring stability to the Middle East, ease global energy markets and reduce the chances of military tensions. Many analysts are looking to see if talks will end in a deal in the coming weeks.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available reports and statements made by officials at the time of publication. Developments related to diplomatic negotiations and international agreements are subject to change. Readers are advised to refer to official government statements and credible news sources for the latest updates.