India Pushes Back Against Proposed US Tariffs Of 12.5%, Clarifies Levies Are Not Yet Final

India Responds to Proposed US Tariffs Says Engagement Continues on Section 301 Proceedings and Trade Deal Framework India is talking to the United States about the tariffs they want to put on things India sends to them. Indias Commerce Ministry says they are still discussing the Section 301 proceedings with the US. They are also working on a trade agreement between the two countries. The US wants to put tariffs on India because they think India is not doing enough to stop labor.

India Reacts to US Tariff Proposal

Indias Commerce Ministry says they are talking to the US about the tariffs. They are trying to make a trade agreement that’s good for both countries. The US has not finalized the tariffs yet. They are still talking about it. The Indian government is watching what is happening and taking part in discussions to address the concerns of the United States. They want to protect Indias trade interests.

What Triggered the US Action?

The US is putting tariffs on India because they think India is not stopping forced labor. The US Trade Representative looked into this. Found that India and some other countries are not doing enough. That is why they want to put tariffs on India.

India might have to pay a 12.5% tariff.. This is not final yet. The US is still asking people for their opinions.

Trade Talks Continue Despite New Challenge

India and the US are still talking about a trade agreement. They want to make a deal that’s good for both countries. The Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal says they are making progress. They just have a few things to discuss.

Why Section 301 Matters

The US has a law that says they can investigate if they think another country is not playing fair. They can put tariffs on that country if they want to. This law is being used to look into forced labor. Trade experts think this is an issue in the trade talks between India and the US.

Potential Impact on Indian Exports

If the US puts tariffs on India it could affect some industries. These industries send a lot of things to the US. They are watching the talks closely. They hope the tariffs will not be too bad. The tariffs are not final yet. The US and India are still talking.

What Happens Next?

The US is asking people for their opinions on the tariffs. They will have hearings. Then decide what to do. India will keep talking to the US. They want to make a trade agreement and avoid the tariffs. For now India is saying that they are still talking to the US. They want to make a deal that’s good, for both countries.

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