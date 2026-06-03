Bakersfield Chase Bank Bomb Threat: Two Hostages Released, FBI Continues Negotiations

A hostage situation is currently happening at a Chase Bank branch in downtown Bakersfield, California, after a bomb threat was reported on Tuesday at 1 PM. The Bakersfield Police Department said, “We are on scene at the Chase Bank Building on Chester Avenue and 17th Street for a confirmed bomb threat. Please stay out of the downtown area. Road closures are in effect and will remain in effect until further notice.” Two hostages were safely released while police were still negotiating with a man during a bomb threat scare at a Chase Bank. The police said the suspect basically barricaded himself inside the building with a few other people. Officials have now confirmed that an active hostage situation is ongoing.

Who is the Suspect in Bakersfield Chase Bank Bomb Threat?

Police said the suspect is a man who has been making bomb threats, and he was reportedly wearing some kind of bomb strapped to his body. Authorities said he locked himself inside the building with a few other people though police have not shared the exact headcount of hostages.

Before 5 pm police said crisi negotiators with the FBI negotiation team managed to get one hostage safely.

BPD Sergeant Eric Celedon said that at that point, everyone else still inside was safe and doing fine. Later, after 9 p.m. Bakersfield police confirmed that a second hostage was also safely released.

So far, no arrests have been made.

🇺🇸 An armed man claiming to have a bomb is holding hostages inside a Chase Bank in Bakersfield, California. Two hostages have been released, the FBI is still on scene negotiating. Hopefully this ends without anyone else getting hurt.pic.twitter.com/LgsczCOA2M https://t.co/zHPyg5KSbs — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 3, 2026







What Areas Are Closed Due to Bakersfield Chase Bank Bomb Threat?

Bakersfield police said that the roads between 18th Street and Truxtun Avenue and from Chester Avenue and from Chester Avenue to H Street have been shut down due to the ongoing situation.

The City of Bakersfield said there’s still an active incident going on near a few downtown city buildings. As a precaution, City Hall North, the Development Services Building and Bakersfield Police Headquarters were all put under lockdown until further notice without much more detail.

For now, people can’t enter these buildings. Police officers were quick to arrive at the scene and they set up a security perimeter around the bank and nearby businesses. Some people in the area were safely evacuated.

🇺🇸 A bomb threat standoff at a Chase Bank in downtown Bakersfield is dragging into the night. A man, possibly with a device on his body, has barricaded himself inside with several people. One hostage was freed. The rest are still inside.pic.twitter.com/mAjcfIAt3b — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 3, 2026







Police officers were fast to arrive at the scene and they set up a security perimeter around the bank, plus nearby businesses. Some folks nearby were able to leave safely through evacuation.

Authorities added that SWAT teams, the bomb squad, crisis negotiators, drone teams, K9 units, and federal agencies are all on scene working to protect the community and try to steer the situation toward a calm and peaceful end.

At this time no arrests have been reported.

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