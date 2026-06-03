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Home > World News > Pakistan faces huge embarrassement in Japan as Shehbaz Sharif officials build mosque illegally. Will it be razed?

Pakistan faces huge embarrassement in Japan as Shehbaz Sharif officials build mosque illegally. Will it be razed?

A mosque built by members of the Pakistani community in Japan's Saitama Prefecture is facing possible demolition after local authorities declared it was constructed without the necessary permits, leading to objections from residents and scrutiny over compliance with Japanese zoning laws.

Pakistan faces huge embarrassement in Japan as Shehbaz Sharif officials build mosque illegally. Will it be razed?

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Published: Wed 2026-06-03 11:29 IST

A mosque put up by members of the Pakistani community in Japan has turned into a kind of center point for a widening controversy, after local authorities said the building went up without the permits that were required in the first place. Since then the question has been bouncing around in Japan, some nearby residents are even arguing that the mosque should be torn down, because it allegedly breaks the rules for land use and planning, you know like the usual regulation stuff.

The mosque, which is called the Japan Jame Masjid Ramzan, sits in Kawagoe City in Saitama Prefecture, not far from Tokyo. Japanese officials say that the structure was built in an urbanization control zone where construction is generally blocked unless special approval is secured, under Japan’s City Planning Act. They also said, in a straightforward way, that no such authorization was actually granted before the work began.

The whole controversy got more attention because Pakistan’s Ambassador to Japan, Abdul Hameed, showed up at the mosque’s inauguration ceremony back in April 2026. But then, once reports came out saying the building didn’t have the proper approvals, the Embassy of Pakistan basically tried to step away from the whole thing, issuing statements that pushed Pakistani nationals in Japan to follow local laws. In those statements, the embassy said the ambassador went to the event only after he was told that all necessary permits were already in hand.

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Meanwhile, officials in Kawagoe City have made it known that the mosque was put up without authorization, and that some sort of corrective action is required, not later, but sooner. It’s been reported that authorities have received requests calling for the structure to be demolished, and they are still looking into it. The city administration also mentioned worry about whether people living nearby were really informed enough about the project before construction started.

The argument has kicked up a lot of chatter among nearby residents and also on social media, you know. Quite a few Japanese citizens have said, in one way or another, that this is not really about religion , but more about meeting construction, and zoning expectations. Other people have voiced concerns too, like if planning rules were ignored that could erode trust between local neighborhoods and foreign residents, sort of. Community heads tied to other mosques across Japan have added their own view, basically stressing how crucial it is to secure the proper permissions first, and to keep a smooth relationship with local authorities.

As of now, Japanese authorities have not shared any final call on what happens to the mosque. Still, officials are looking at legal pathways, including the option of demolition, if the building can’t be adjusted to fit local requirements. This whole matter has turned into a sensitive topic and it is getting attention in both Japan and Pakistan, while also underlining that it matters a lot to obey local laws when building religious , or community spaces overseas.

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Pakistan faces huge embarrassement in Japan as Shehbaz Sharif officials build mosque illegally. Will it be razed?
Tags: community disputeDemolition DemandIllegal ConstructionjapanLocal OppositionPakistan Mosque

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Pakistan faces huge embarrassement in Japan as Shehbaz Sharif officials build mosque illegally. Will it be razed?

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Pakistan faces huge embarrassement in Japan as Shehbaz Sharif officials build mosque illegally. Will it be razed?

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Pakistan faces huge embarrassement in Japan as Shehbaz Sharif officials build mosque illegally. Will it be razed?
Pakistan faces huge embarrassement in Japan as Shehbaz Sharif officials build mosque illegally. Will it be razed?
Pakistan faces huge embarrassement in Japan as Shehbaz Sharif officials build mosque illegally. Will it be razed?
Pakistan faces huge embarrassement in Japan as Shehbaz Sharif officials build mosque illegally. Will it be razed?

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