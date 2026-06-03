LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War cbse Dehradun News Agniveer aspirant Anushka international drug trafficking germany AIFF club standoff Child rape 3 June 2026 mathura business news Iran US War cbse Dehradun News Agniveer aspirant Anushka international drug trafficking germany AIFF club standoff Child rape 3 June 2026 mathura business news Iran US War cbse Dehradun News Agniveer aspirant Anushka international drug trafficking germany AIFF club standoff Child rape 3 June 2026 mathura business news Iran US War cbse Dehradun News Agniveer aspirant Anushka international drug trafficking germany AIFF club standoff Child rape 3 June 2026 mathura business news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War cbse Dehradun News Agniveer aspirant Anushka international drug trafficking germany AIFF club standoff Child rape 3 June 2026 mathura business news Iran US War cbse Dehradun News Agniveer aspirant Anushka international drug trafficking germany AIFF club standoff Child rape 3 June 2026 mathura business news Iran US War cbse Dehradun News Agniveer aspirant Anushka international drug trafficking germany AIFF club standoff Child rape 3 June 2026 mathura business news Iran US War cbse Dehradun News Agniveer aspirant Anushka international drug trafficking germany AIFF club standoff Child rape 3 June 2026 mathura business news
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Kuwait Air Defenses Intercept 4 Explosions In Suspected Iranian Missile Attack Near Air Base

Kuwait Air Defenses Intercept 4 Explosions In Suspected Iranian Missile Attack Near Air Base

Kuwaiti air defences intercepted missile and drone attacks on Wednesday, with explosions linked to interceptions as regional tensions remain high across the Gulf.

Kuwait Air Defenses Intercept 4 Explosions In Suspected Iranian Missile Attack Near Air Base

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Last updated: Wed 2026-06-03 05:10 IST

Kuwaiti air defences were intercepting hostile missile and drone attacks on Wednesday, state news agency KUNA reported, quoting the country’s army, which did not say where the threats originated. KUNA cited the army’s General Staff as saying any explosions heard were caused by interceptions. It also urged the public to follow safety instructions and avoid any debris or unidentified objects.

Videos circulating on social media appear to show interceptor missiles being launched into the night sky, followed by bright flashes and explosions consistent with air defence interceptions. Witnesses reported hearing several loud blasts as Kuwait’s defence systems responded to incoming aerial threats.

Interceptions Confirm Explosions As Defensive Action

The military statement clarified that the loud blasts reported were linked to air defence interceptions rather than ground impacts. Authorities repeated warnings for civilians to stay alert and avoid approaching suspicious objects. The General Staff did not provide further details about the nature or origin of the incoming threats.

Shortly after the Kuwait statement, Iranian media reported that sounds of explosions were heard in the Qeshm Island area, without confirming the cause. Bahrain’s interior ministry also reported that warning sirens were activated. Citizens and residents were advised to remain calm and move to the nearest safe location.

Rising Tensions Across the Gulf Region

Kuwait has recorded multiple hostile missile and drone incidents in recent days, some later described by officials as Iranian in origin. However, authorities did not identify the source of Wednesday’s threats.

Gulf countries, including Kuwait, have faced repeated missile and drone attacks during the wider U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran. Although hostilities eased after a ceasefire in April, the truce has remained fragile with intermittent strikes reported near or involving areas hosting U.S. forces.

The situation reflects ongoing regional instability, with sporadic attacks continuing despite formal de-escalation efforts. Security agencies across the Gulf remain on alert as tensions periodically flare up.

(Inputs From Reuters)

ALSO READ: Two Pakistanis Arrested In Italy After Four Migrants Were Burned Alive Inside Minivan

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kuwait Air Defenses Intercept 4 Explosions In Suspected Iranian Missile Attack Near Air Base
Tags: Air DefenceBahrain sirensdrone-attacksGulf securityiranKUNA reportKuwaitMiddle East tensionsmissile interceptionregional conflict

RELATED News

Two Pakistanis Arrested In Italy After Four Migrants Were Burned Alive Inside Minivan

Who Is Jabari Brown? MrBeast Jet Winner Cleared In Paraguay Marijuana Trafficking Investigation

Atlantic City Shooting: 2 Officers Shot, Suspect Killed During Warrant Operation

US Treasury Imposes New Iran Sanctions Targeting Major Cryptocurrency Exchanges

Saree Ramp Walk Near Eiffel Tower Sparks Debate Over Cultural Pride And Public Etiquette | Watch

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Calls Reports Of Stalled US-Iran Talks ‘Fake’ Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

Saree Ramp Walk Near Eiffel Tower Sparks Debate Over Cultural Pride And Public Etiquette | Watch

Suryakumar Yadav’s Lean Patch Continues As Mumbai Indians Star Fails To Deliver For New Team After IPL 2026 Woes: Check Details Inside

IndiGo To Halt Manchester Flights From August 31 Amid Airspace Curbs And Rising Costs

BHASHINI Launches VYOMA Challenge To Build Offline AI Solutions In Indian Languages

Adani Portfolio Reports Highest Ever Capex by Any Indian Corporate

End Of Melbourne Derby! Stars and Renegades Set to Merge in Historic BBL Overhaul

Sikh Man Jailed For Life After Stabbing Teen Over Racial Abuse Claims

Rubio Lists Key Demands For Iran Talks

Fact Check: Did IShowSpeed’s “Champions” Get 120M Views and Beat Shakira’s Official World Cup Anthem?

Kuwait Air Defenses Intercept 4 Explosions In Suspected Iranian Missile Attack Near Air Base

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kuwait Air Defenses Intercept 4 Explosions In Suspected Iranian Missile Attack Near Air Base

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kuwait Air Defenses Intercept 4 Explosions In Suspected Iranian Missile Attack Near Air Base
Kuwait Air Defenses Intercept 4 Explosions In Suspected Iranian Missile Attack Near Air Base
Kuwait Air Defenses Intercept 4 Explosions In Suspected Iranian Missile Attack Near Air Base
Kuwait Air Defenses Intercept 4 Explosions In Suspected Iranian Missile Attack Near Air Base

QUICK LINKS