Kuwait Air Defenses Intercept 4 Explosions In Suspected Iranian Missile Attack Near Air Base

Interceptions Confirm Explosions As Defensive Action

The military statement clarified that the loud blasts reported were linked to air defence interceptions rather than ground impacts. Authorities repeated warnings for civilians to stay alert and avoid approaching suspicious objects. The General Staff did not provide further details about the nature or origin of the incoming threats.

Shortly after the Kuwait statement, Iranian media reported that sounds of explosions were heard in the Qeshm Island area, without confirming the cause. Bahrain’s interior ministry also reported that warning sirens were activated. Citizens and residents were advised to remain calm and move to the nearest safe location.

Rising Tensions Across the Gulf Region

Kuwait has recorded multiple hostile missile and drone incidents in recent days, some later described by officials as Iranian in origin. However, authorities did not identify the source of Wednesday’s threats.

Gulf countries, including Kuwait, have faced repeated missile and drone attacks during the wider U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran. Although hostilities eased after a ceasefire in April, the truce has remained fragile with intermittent strikes reported near or involving areas hosting U.S. forces.

The situation reflects ongoing regional instability, with sporadic attacks continuing despite formal de-escalation efforts. Security agencies across the Gulf remain on alert as tensions periodically flare up.

(Inputs From Reuters)

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