Kuwait Air Defenses Intercept 4 Explosions In Suspected Iranian Missile Attack Near Air Base

Kuwaiti air defences were intercepting hostile missile and drone attacks on Wednesday, state news agency KUNA reported, quoting the country’s army, which did not say where the threats originated. KUNA cited the army’s General Staff as saying any explosions heard were caused by interceptions. It also urged the public to follow safety instructions and avoid any debris or unidentified objects.
Videos circulating on social media appear to show interceptor missiles being launched into the night sky, followed by bright flashes and explosions consistent with air defence interceptions. Witnesses reported hearing several loud blasts as Kuwait’s defence systems responded to incoming aerial threats.
BREAKING:
Iran launched ballistic missiles targeting the U.S. military’s Ali Al-Salem Air Base and Camp Arifjan in Kuwait.
Footage circulating online shows Kuwaiti air defenses intercepting missiles and drones over the country as explosions light up the night sky.
No… pic.twitter.com/cp1hqfFnGS
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