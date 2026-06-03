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Home > World News > Atlantic City Shooting: 2 Officers Shot, Suspect Killed During Warrant Operation

Atlantic City Shooting: 2 Officers Shot, Suspect Killed During Warrant Operation

Two Atlantic City police officers were shot and wounded while executing a warrant on North Florida Avenue. The suspect was killed during the incident as authorities launched an investigation.

Atlantic City Shooting: 2 Officers Shot, Suspect Killed During Warrant Operation (Photo generated by AI)
Atlantic City Shooting: 2 Officers Shot, Suspect Killed During Warrant Operation (Photo generated by AI)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Wed 2026-06-03 02:54 IST

Two Atlantic City police officers were shot, and a suspect was killed during an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday afternoon in Atlantic City, New Jersey, according to local officials and early reports. The incident unfolded around 3:30 p.m. According to reports, law enforcement officers were sent to a house on North Florida Avenue to serve a warrant when the situation turned violent, resulting in the death of the suspect and injuries to two police officers.

Warrant Execution Ends in Gunfire

According to preliminary information, Atlantic City Police Department officers were serving a warrant when gunfire erupted. Reports indicate that two officers were struck during the encounter. The suspect involved in the shooting was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet released the identities of either the suspect or the injured officers as investigators continue their work.

Emergency responders transported the wounded officers to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officials have not released the extent of their injuries or an update on their conditions as of Tuesday evening.

The shooting triggered a large law enforcement response, with police cars and emergency personnel flooding North Florida Avenue. The area was cordoned off as investigators processed the scene and collected evidence.

Mayor Confirms Incident as Community Reacts

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Smalls Sr. reportedly confirmed the shooting, while local officials and community organizations expressed concern and support for the injured officers. The Atlantic County Republican organization shared a statement following the incident, saying, ‘Our prayers are with the Atlantic City Police Officers involved in today’s shooting. We are grateful for their bravery and service, and we pray for their safety and recovery.’

Authorities have not yet disclosed what led to the exchange of gunfire or whether the suspect opened fire before officers responded. Detectives are expected to review evidence from the scene, witness accounts, and any available surveillance or body-camera footage. The Atlantic City Police Department had not issued a detailed public statement immediately following the incident. Residents were advised to avoid the North Florida Avenue area while investigators continued their work.

Officials emphasized that the investigation remains active and that additional information will be released as facts are confirmed. Now attention turns to the recovery of the two injured officers and the events that led to the deadly gunfight.

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Atlantic City Shooting: 2 Officers Shot, Suspect Killed During Warrant Operation
Tags: Atlantic City breaking newsAtlantic City police officers shotAtlantic City shootingNew Jersey crime newsNorth Florida Avenue shootingofficer-involved shootingpolice investigationsuspect killed

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