US Treasury Imposes New Iran Sanctions Targeting Major Cryptocurrency Exchanges

The United States has imposed a new round of sanctions on Iran, targeting several cryptocurrency exchanges and individuals accused of helping Tehran circumvent international financial restrictions through digital assets. The move marks Washington’s latest effort to tighten pressure on Iran’s financial networks and disrupt avenues used to evade existing sanctions.

According to the U.S. Treasury Department, the sanctions target four Iranian nationals and four Iran-based cryptocurrency exchanges: Nobitex, Bitpin, Ramzinex, and Wallex. Treasury officials said foreign financial institutions and individuals could also face penalties if they engage in certain transactions involving the sanctioned entities.

Focus on Iran’s Digital Asset Ecosystem

The latest measures reflect growing U.S. concerns over Iran’s increasing use of cryptocurrencies to move money outside the traditional banking system. Washington has argued that digital assets have become an important tool for sanctioned governments and organizations seeking to bypass international restrictions.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the Iranian government has used digital asset technologies to evade sanctions and transfer wealth abroad despite mounting economic challenges. U.S. officials contend that these activities help sustain networks linked to the Iranian state and sanctioned organizations.

Nobitex Under Particular Scrutiny

Among the entities targeted, Nobitex, Iran’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, received special attention from U.S. authorities. The sanctions follow a Reuters investigation that reported the platform had become a significant hub in a financial system allegedly used to process large volumes of transactions connected to Iran’s central bank and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

U.S. officials accused Nobitex of providing substantial support to the Iranian government and helping sanctioned entities access the global financial system. The sanctions also extend to several individuals associated with the exchange’s leadership and ownership structure. Nobitex has previously denied deliberate involvement in illicit activities or direct government control.

Part of a Broader Pressure Campaign

The crypto-related sanctions are the latest in a series of actions taken by Washington against Iran’s financial and commercial networks. In recent months, the U.S. has sanctioned entities linked to Iranian oil exports, shadow banking operations, exchange houses, and cryptocurrency wallets allegedly used for sanctions evasion.

Analysts say the Treasury Department is increasingly focusing on digital assets as cryptocurrencies become more prominent in Iran’s economy. Blockchain research cited by Reuters earlier this year estimated that Iranian crypto transactions reached between $8 billion and $10 billion in 2025, drawing heightened scrutiny from U.S. regulators and enforcement agencies.

Potential Impact on Global Financial Institutions

The sanctions effectively block U.S. persons from conducting business with the designated exchanges and individuals. They also raise the risk of secondary sanctions for foreign institutions that continue to facilitate certain transactions involving the targeted entities.

The move underscores Washington’s strategy of expanding sanctions enforcement beyond traditional banking channels and into the rapidly growing cryptocurrency sector, which officials believe has become an increasingly important component of Iran’s sanctions-evasion efforts.

(Inputs From Reuters)

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