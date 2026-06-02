Dehradun Horror: Woman Locked Up By In-Laws For 10 Months, Beaten Repeatedly; Survived On Raw Rice, Chillies

A case of domestic violence has surfaced in Dehradun where a woman was being kept locked up for several months and was beaten mercilessly by her husband and his family members. This case has come to light when the father of the victim lodged a well-substantiated complaint against her husband Rahul Khanduri and his parents for putting her through severe torture. A case has since been filed against them at Selakui Police Station in Dehradun. According to the complaint, the woman married Rahul Khanduri around two years ago. The couple welcomed twins in February last year. While Khanduri reportedly worked and lived in Delhi, the woman stayed with her in-laws in Dehradun. Her father said that for nearly 10 months, she was kept confined to a single room and a toilet and was routinely subjected to physical and mental abuse inside the house.

Family alleges woman was denied food, freedom and contact with loved ones

As per reports, the survivor’s father said that his daughter was not allowed to move freely and was isolated from the outside world. He added that she was prevented from meeting her parents and other family members and was not even allowed to speak with them over the phone. According to the complaint, the family was also denied access to the woman’s twin children and was not permitted to meet their grandchildren.

The complaint further alleged that the woman survived on extremely limited food during her confinement. Her father claimed she was given only raw rice, onions and chillies to eat. He also alleged that whenever Rahul Khanduri returned from Delhi on leave, he would physically assault his wife.

Allegations detail repeated assaults using household objects

Reports say that the complaint contains disturbing accusations regarding the violence allegedly inflicted on the woman. Her father claimed she was beaten with drainpipes, iron rods, chairs and floor wipers on multiple occasions. According to him, the abuse was not limited to beatings and involved repeated acts of physical torture inside the Dehradun home.

He further alleged that the in-laws caused injuries to her private parts using bottles and sticks. The complaint also states that the accused allegedly pulled out hair from her head, leaving parts of her scalp bare. The survivor’s father claimed that Rahul Khanduri and his family repeatedly threatened to kill his daughter, creating constant fear during her confinement in Dehradun.

Father’s complaint describes months of suffering inside the house

Describing the conditions his daughter allegedly endured, the survivor’s father wrote in his complaint that “our daughter was kept locked inside a room or a restroom from nine or ten o’clock in the morning. She was subjected to physical abuse day and night for 10 months. She was not accorded even the basic dignity due to a human being.”

With a formal case now registered in Dehradun, police are examining the allegations made by the survivor’s family.

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