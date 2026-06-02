The dust may have just settled on a historic nineteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), but the cricketing world is already reeling from the sheer magnitude of what 15-year-old batting phenom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi achieved. Not only did the Rajasthan Royals (RR) opening prodigy explode onto the scene in the 2026 season, but he also redefined the limits of what a teenage athlete can do on the world stage. Lalit Modi, former chairman and founder of the IPL, now widely considered the ultimate disruptor of modern cricket, has offered a series of dizzying predictions that put the young prodigy right at the heart of global entertainment.

Talking to Wisden, Modi joined a rapidly growing chorus of legends and analysts who see Sooryavanshi as a genuine generational anomaly. Cricket pundits are busy analysing his perfect bat swing and amazing composure under pressure but Modi looked beyond the boundary ropes, to foresee a degree of cultural dominance hitherto unseen in sports history. The former IPL supremo said with conviction that the teenager has the raw star power to eclipse the fame of the most recognisable screen icons in the world one day.

“You will become the number one superstar on the planet, bigger than any Hollywood and Bollywood star on the planet,” Modi proclaimed during his interview with Wisden. Addressing the teenager directly, he added a vital caveat for the 15-year-old’s sudden commercial boom: “Don’t let money get into your head.”

Modi’s grand proclamations extended beyond off-field celebrity. Modi foresaw Sooryavanshi attaining the ultimate white-ball holy grail: an individual double century in T20 cricket. For two months on the pitch, Sooryavanshi systematically dismantled elite bowling attacks. “I am looking forward to that day. You will make a 200, I promise you,” Modi stated, confident that the opener’s explosive style will inevitably push the boundaries of the shortest format.

The staggering praise is based on an unparalleled statistical reality. While most young cricketers are negotiating junior club tournaments, Sooryavanshi has totally dominated the toughest franchise league in the world. He scored a massive 776 runs in 16 matches at an average of 48.50. More importantly, his mind-boggling strike rate of 237.30 is the highest ever achieved by any Orange Cap winner in the league’s 19-year history and has comfortably bagged him the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. Modi’s words are an exciting reminder that cricket may have just found its ultimate worldwide superstar, even as his management team, parents and the Rajasthan Royals franchise try to shield the teenage icon from the intense media circus.

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