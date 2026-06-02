Did Twisha Sharma Case Hearing Nearly End In Fistfight? Giribala And Twisha’s Lawyer Trade Allegations

Retired judge Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh were sent to 14 days of judicial custody by a Bhopal court on Tuesday in the Twisha Sharma death case, but the courtroom proceedings themselves became a major talking point after a series of heated exchanges reportedly brought the hearing close to chaos. Reports say that according to people present in court, sharp arguments, explosive allegations and repeated confrontations between the two sides created such tension that the situation nearly escalated into a fistfight. The mother-son duo, who have been accused of dowry harassment by Twisha Sharma’s family, were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court after the end of their police remand. Since the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) did not seek any further extension of custody, the court ordered that both be sent to judicial custody until June 16. Sources said they would be lodged in Bhopal Central Jail and kept separate from other inmates because of security concerns and the sensitive nature of the case.

Retired judge takes centre stage during dramatic hearing

As per reports much of the attention during the hearing was focused on 63-year-old Giribala Singh, who chose to argue her own case before the court. Those present described her as visibly agitated and repeatedly raising her voice while making her submissions. Throughout the proceedings, she levelled several allegations and strongly challenged claims made by the opposing side.

As per NDTV, one of her most serious allegations was directed at Twisha Sharma‘s lawyer, Anurag Srivastava. Giribala Singh claimed that Srivastava had assaulted her son Samarth Singh inside the premises of the Jabalpur High Court. The allegation immediately drew a sharp response from the lawyer. “If such an incident really happened, the CCTV footage should be examined. There are cameras throughout the court premises. The truth can be verified,” Srivastava told the court.

Fugitive shelter claim triggers fierce verbal clash

The exchange did not end there. Srivastava responded with another explosive question, this time focusing on Samarth Singh’s alleged movements while he was reportedly evading arrest. He questioned how Samarth, who allegedly carried a reward of Rs 30,000 on his head, managed to find shelter inside the chamber of the Principal District and Sessions Judge in Jabalpur.

“How did a fugitive with a bounty on his head get refuge there?” Srivastava asked. “This itself requires an independent investigation.” The remarks sparked fresh arguments inside the courtroom. Samarth Singh’s legal team defended him and argued that every citizen has the right to seek safety and protection if they are facing threats. As accusations and counter-accusations continued to fly across the courtroom, tempers rose further.

According to sources quoted by NDTV, during the hearing, the atmosphere became so tense that the confrontation nearly turned physical. What began as a verbal exchange reportedly came close to a fistfight before the situation was brought under control.

Media trial concerns and questions over investigation

Apart from the courtroom confrontation, Giribala Singh also raised concerns about what she called a “media trial” surrounding the case. “Wherever we go, the media follows us. This must stop. Our lives are in danger,” she told the court, as per reports.

She also questioned the way investigators conducted the crime scene reconstruction. Giribala Singh objected to being made to get down several houses away from her residence instead of being taken directly to the property. During the hearing, she further distanced herself from the CCTV footage that surfaced publicly after Twisha Sharma’s death. “I do not know who leaked it,” she said.

Despite the dramatic scenes unfolding around them, CBI officials maintained a restrained position before the court. The agency informed the magistrate that it was seeking only judicial custody at this stage and reserved the right to seek further police remand in the future if necessary. Following the submissions, the court ordered that Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh remain in judicial custody until June 16.

Also Read: Twisha Sharma Dowry Death Case: Bhopal Court Sends Husband, Mother-in-Law Girbala Singh To 14-Day Judicial Custody