Lines N Shades Tattoo Studio Marks a Decade of Artistic Excellence in Mumbai

Dadar’s award-winning tattoo studio celebrates ten years of custom artistry, 5,000+ tattoos, and 20+ national accolades

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 02: Lines N Shades Tattoo & Piercing Studio , one of Mumbai’s most recognised custom tattoo studios, today marks the completion of ten years since its founding in 2016. Located in Dadar West, the studio has grown from a single artist’s vision into a multi-award-winning destination that has inked over 5,000+ tattoos and performed more than 500+ piercings earning a reputation built on originality, technical precision, and a deeply client-first approach.

The studio’s story begins five years before its doors opened. In 2011, founder Sanket Varhadi started his career as a tattoo artist with limited resources but an uncompromising commitment to the craft. Through years of honing his technique and building client trust, Sanket established Lines N Shades Tattoo Studio in 2016 – A space designed not merely as a commercial outlet but as an atelier where personal stories could be translated into lasting visual art.

“Every tattoo in this studio carries a story – not just of the client, but of the artist’s own growth. Ten years is not a number. It is 5,000 reasons to be grateful.”

– Sanket Varhadi, Founder, Lines N Shades Tattoo & Piercing Studio

Over the past decade, the studio has accumulated more than 20+ national awards at some of India’s most competitive tattoo conventions, with Sanket himself recognised as a 20-time award-winning artist specialising in realism and black-and-grey work . The studio’s portfolio spans a wide spectrum from intricate portrait and sleeve tattoos to minimalist fine-line work, geometric designs, cover-ups , and culturally significant pieces including Shiva and mandala compositions. The studio’s reputation has also extended well beyond everyday clientele – Sanket has tattooed celebrities, social media influencers, and professional cricketers, a testament to the trust that prominent figures place in his craft.

What began as a solo endeavour now operates with a team of specialised artists. Senior tattoo artist Amit Rajwadkar, who has been in the industry since 2009, brings depth and strength in realism. Krutika Parab, a female tattoo artist on the team, specialises in fine-line, floral, and colour styles. Piercing specialist Santosh Kanojiya rounds out the team, handling advanced placements with a focus on safety and precision. Behind the studio’s growth is also Neelam Varhadi, Sanket’s wife, who drives the strategic business decisions – A steady force and strong support system that has been integral to the studio’s journey.

The studio’s tenth anniversary is being observed on 15th June 2026. For Lines N Shades, the milestone represents more than commercial longevity; it is a reflection of an evolving artistic practice, the loyalty of thousands of clients, and the broader maturation of tattoo culture in Mumbai.

Key Facts at a Glance

Founded: 2016 by Sanket Varhadi, Dadar West, Mumbai

Tattoo career began: 2011

Tattoos completed: 5,000+

Piercings performed: 500+

National awards: 20+

Specialisations: Realism, portraits, black & grey, fine line, mandala, colour, cover-up, geometric, and more

Studio address: Shop No 7, Vipin Residency, Gokhale Road, Opposite Zakhadevi Temple, Dadar West, Mumbai 400028

About Lines N Shades Tattoo & Piercing Studio

Lines N Shades Tattoo & Piercing Studio is a premium custom tattoo and professional body piercing studio based in Dadar West, Mumbai. Founded in 2016 by award-winning artist Sanket Varhadi, the studio specialises in fully custom tattoo designs across styles including realism, portraits, black & grey, fine line, mandala, and colour work. With a team of experienced artists and a dedicated female artist for women clients, the studio is known for its hygienic environment, client-first consultation process, and uncompromising artistic standards. Lines N Shades does not repeat designs – every tattoo is created uniquely for each individual.

Anniversary Offer: 15 June – 30 June 2026

To mark the studio’s tenth anniversary, Lines N Shades is extending an exclusive limited-period offer to its clients from 15 June to 30 June 2026.

Tattoos (10 inches and above): Flat 50% off on all tattoo work of 10 inches or more in size.

Flat 50% off on all tattoo work of 10 inches or more in size. Ear Piercing (Basic Stud): Special anniversary price of ₹999 (originally ₹1,300). Jewellery charged separately.

* Terms & conditions apply. Offer valid from 15 June 2026 to 30 June 2026 only. Cannot be clubbed with any other offer.

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