Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Demands 2X Endorsement Fees After IPL 2026 Heroics: Check Details Inside

IPL 2026: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has always been a breeding ground for overnight superstars, but few ascents have been as meteoric as that of 15-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Following a historic, record-shattering campaign with the Rajasthan Royals, the teenage wonderkid’s commercial value is skyrocketing off the field just as fast as his strike rate on it.

According to an industry expert speaking to NDTV on the condition of anonymity, Sooryavanshi has effectively doubled his brand endorsement fees. Prior to his historic run, the explosive left-hander from Bihar was commanding deals in the neighborhood of Rs 1 crore each, locking in initial corporate partnerships with major brands like Complan and Red Bull. However, his historic exploits have triggered an absolute corporate gold rush. Brands are now rushing to secure the teenager’s signature, and his camp is actively seeking fees ranging between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 2 crore per deal.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Demand

“Before the IPL, he had signed with a few brands in the price range of Rs 1 crore, but now he is looking at Rs 1.5 to 2 crore for endorsements,” the source revealed to NDTV. “He did the deals in the range of Rs 1 crore with Complan and Red Bull… but now he is looking at 1.5 to 2 crore.”

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s IPL Performance

The massive valuation jump is directly tied to an unprecedented on-field performance. Sooryavanshi concluded his sensational season as the youngest player in the tournament’s history to win the coveted Orange Cap, amassing a staggering 776 runs across 16 innings. Even more impressive was his trend-setting strike rate of 237.30, powered by a record-breaking 72 sixes that fundamentally rewired the approach to powerplay batting. These numbers comfortably earned him the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Emerging Player honors.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Fetch 30 Crore In IPL Auction?

While market experts speculate as per NDTV, says Sooryavanshi could easily fetch a staggering bid in the region of Rs 30 crore if he were to hit a mega auction, he will remain on his current Rs 1.10 crore annual contract with the Rajasthan Royals for at least another year. In the meantime, his parents are carefully managing his burgeoning endorsement portfolio, heavily supported by the commercial management ecosystem of the Royals franchise.

As cricketing legends and analysts begin speaking of the teenager in the same breath as icons like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Sunil Gavaskar, handling the immense hype will require meticulous care. At just 15, Sooryavanshi is at the absolute dawn of his professional career, making cautious management crucial as he navigates his newly elevated status as Indian cricket’s most valuable corporate property.

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