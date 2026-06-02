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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Champions RCB Eye Historic Three-Peat! Mo Bobat Sends Warning to Rivals — ‘No Team Has Ever Won 3 in a Row’ | WATCH

IPL 2026 Champions RCB Eye Historic Three-Peat! Mo Bobat Sends Warning to Rivals — ‘No Team Has Ever Won 3 in a Row’ | WATCH

Fresh off Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2026 title triumph, RCB director Mo Bobat has already set his sights on an even bigger challenge. In a viral video, Bobat reminded fans that no franchise has ever won three consecutive IPL titles, signalling the team's ambition to create history after back-to-back championship-winning seasons. WATCH video here.

Mo Bobat Image Credit: X/@RCBTweets
Mo Bobat Image Credit: X/@RCBTweets

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-06-02 12:19 IST

IPL 2026 Champions: Royal Challengers Bengaluru joined Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians in an elite list of teams to have won back-to-back Indian Premier League titles. However, it seems like the defending champions are not done with just matching the two most successful teams. Mo Bobat, the director of cricket at RCB, sent out a warning to the other teams as he reminded his players that no other IPL team has won the tournament thrice in a row. Led by Rajat Patidar, the Bengaluru-based outfit had a memorable season, with Virat Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar leading the batting and bowling units, respectively. 

IPL 2026 Champions: RCB’s Mo Bobat sends a warning to other teams



RCB director of cricket, Mo Bobat, sent out a huge warning to other teams from the Indian Premier League. The 43-year-old highlighted the fact that none of the IPL teams have won the trophy three times in a row. He said, “I’ve got one thing to say… no team’s ever won three in a row.” The RCB players erupted with joy and excitement when they heard Bobat’s statement. As RCB aims to create history, the dream might not be too far-fetched. What works for the Rajat Patidar-led side the next year, they can retain most of their players without having to let them go. For instance, KKR, which had won a title in 2024, had one of the best sets of players, but due to a mega auction, had to let go of most of their players. 

RCB Win IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru eyes third title in a row?

With no mega auction set to take place, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru could possibly even improve their squad. While there are seemingly no gaps or holes in their squad, RCB could look to add back-ups to existing players. Thanks to Virat Kohli with bat and Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the ball, it was almost a spotless season for the Rajat Patidar-led side. While Romario Shepherd and Jitesh Sharma did not have the best of seasons, the two batters are known to be match-winners and can turn games on their head at any given point in time. A similar group of players would definitely make RCB the favourites to win IPL 2027 next year.

Will RCB be the best team in IPL history if they win three titles in a row?

While deciding the best team in the history of the IPL could be subjective, there is a case to be made that the current RCB team can become the best team in a specific period if they win three titles in a row. In the past, Chennai Super Kings had come the closest to winning three titles in a row. Having won the trophy in 2010 and 2011, CSK faced Kolkata Knight Riders in the final in 2012. However, the SRK-owned outfit defeated the Super Kings to deny them a shot at making history. Coming to the RCB, if they win the IPL 2027, it would definitely mean that they are looked at as the best team assembled in the history of the tournament.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Spotted With Akash Ambani After MI’s IPL 2026 9th Place Finish; Fans Speculate Over Mumbai Indians Captaincy Future | WATCH VIDEO

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IPL 2026 Champions RCB Eye Historic Three-Peat! Mo Bobat Sends Warning to Rivals — ‘No Team Has Ever Won 3 in a Row’ | WATCH
Tags: IPL RecordMo BobatRajat PatidarRCB IPL 2026 championsRCB IPL 2027Royal Challengers Bengaluruvirat kohli’

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IPL 2026 Champions RCB Eye Historic Three-Peat! Mo Bobat Sends Warning to Rivals — ‘No Team Has Ever Won 3 in a Row’ | WATCH
IPL 2026 Champions RCB Eye Historic Three-Peat! Mo Bobat Sends Warning to Rivals — ‘No Team Has Ever Won 3 in a Row’ | WATCH
IPL 2026 Champions RCB Eye Historic Three-Peat! Mo Bobat Sends Warning to Rivals — ‘No Team Has Ever Won 3 in a Row’ | WATCH
IPL 2026 Champions RCB Eye Historic Three-Peat! Mo Bobat Sends Warning to Rivals — ‘No Team Has Ever Won 3 in a Row’ | WATCH

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