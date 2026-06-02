‘God Gifted Talent’: Former World Cup Winner Compares Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Sunil Gavaskar

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: When it comes to batting talent, the Indian national cricket team has been blessed more than almost any other country. For at least three to three and a half generations, the Indian cricket team has boasted the best batter of the time. Be it Sunil Gavaskar in the 1970s and 1980s, Sachin Tendulkar in the 1990s and 2000s, or Virat Kohli in the 2010s to present day 2026. It has been five decades since arguably the greatest batter of their respective time has played for India. Looks like the tradition will continue further as former World Cup winner Madan Lal compared Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to the likes of Tendulkar, Kohli, and Gavaskar.

Just to be mentioned in the same breath as three of the greatest players in cricket is an achievement, but to do so while being only 15 years of age speaks of Sooryavanshi’s talent. The young teenage prodigy has backed these claims by putting in arguably the best performance by a player in a single season of the Indian Premier League while playing for the Rajasthan Royals in 19th edition.

Madan Lal compares Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, and Sunil Gavaskar

The former World Cup winning all-rounder called Sooryavanshi a “god-gifted” talent while comparing him to stalwarts of Indian in an interview with PTI. While talking about the 15-year-old, Madan Lal said, “He (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi) is extremely talented. Truly has a God-gifted talent and mindset like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar.”

However, at the same time, Lal mentioned how Sooryavanshi needs to establish himself in the longest format to reach the heights achieved by those who came before him. “These players come once in a century. But to become great like them, he has to establish himself in Test cricket as well. Playing against Ireland, India A, 3-day matches will groom him well into the core of Indian cricket,” Madan Lal added.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi needs to be in Indian Team

Not only did Madan Lal compare Sooryavanshi to past greats of Indian cricket and Virat Kohli, who is an active member of the ODI team, but he also called him as good as the current top-order, which won the T20 World Cup a few months ago. He went on to talk about how the RR batter needs to be in the Indian team, even if it means that he has to sit out. The former all-rounder believes that being in the dressing room with the national team can serve as a learning experience for the teenager. Lal, who has himself served as a member of the selection committee in 2000-2001, said, “Sooryavanshi is as good as Abhishek (Sharma), Sanju (Samson), and Ishan (Kishan). But the latter are proven players; he has to prove himself at that level. No one can play or bat like Sooryavanshi. The kind of game he has shown to the world is unbelievable. Every coach would want him to play, but one has to see the team’s balance. He should not be sitting outside, and his confidence will go. No question of saving him from anything.”

Also Read: From Roadside Chaos to CSK Jersey Row: RCB Fans go Viral After Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2026 Title Win