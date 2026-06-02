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Home > World News > 7 Dead Including Gunman In Muscatine Iowa Shooting Spree Linked To Domestic Dispute

7 Dead Including Gunman In Muscatine Iowa Shooting Spree Linked To Domestic Dispute

A deadly shooting spree in Muscatine, Iowa, left seven people dead, including the suspected shooter, Ryan Willis McFarland, according to police. The incident is believed to be linked to a domestic dispute and remains under investigation.

7 Dead Including Gunman In Muscatine Iowa Shooting Spree Linked To Domestic Dispute (Photo: X)
7 Dead Including Gunman In Muscatine Iowa Shooting Spree Linked To Domestic Dispute (Photo: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-02 05:36 IST

A string of shootings in Muscatine, Iowa, on Monday ended in tragedy with seven people dead, including the suspected shooter. Police identified the attacker as Ryan Willis McFarland and confirmed that the incident unfolded across multiple locations in the city. Police said seven people, including the shooter Ryan Willis McFarland, were dead after a string of shootings in Muscatine, Iowa.

Police Response And Initial Crime Scene

The Muscatine Police Department said emergency calls came in at around 12:12 p.m. on June 1, 2026, reporting a shooting at 210 Park Avenue. Officers and medical teams rushed to the scene immediately.

‘On Monday, June 1, 2026, at approximately 12:12 p.m., MUSCOM received a report of a shooting at 210 Park Avenue in Muscatine. Police officers and emergency medical personnel were dispatched immediately. Upon arrival, officers located four victims inside the residence.

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All four victims had suffered gunshot wounds and were pronounced deceased at the scene,’ the department said in its official statement.

Additional Victims Found Across Multiple Locations

As investigators began collecting evidence, they were led to additional scenes across Muscatine. Police discovered more victims at separate addresses, indicating the shooting had spread beyond the initial residence.

‘During the initial stages of the investigation, information was developed indicating there may be additional victims. Officers subsequently located an adult male deceased from an apparent gunshot wound inside a residence at 1509 Mill Street.

Officers then responded to a business located at 808 Grandview Avenue, where they discovered another adult male deceased from an apparent gunshot wound,’ the statement added.

Authorities believe the attacker moved between locations before the full scope of the incident was understood.

Suspect Identified As 

Police later identified the shooter as 52-year-old Ryan Willis McFarland. Officials said he had left the first crime scene before officers arrived, where four victims were already found dead.

McFarland was later located on the Riverfront Trail near a pedestrian bridge. He was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and later pronounced dead despite emergency aid.

Investigators said preliminary findings suggest the attack stemmed from a domestic dispute. Authorities also believe the victims were members of McFarland’s family, though confirmation is still pending.

Investigation Ongoing 

Law enforcement officials said the investigation remains active as detectives continue processing evidence and interviewing witnesses across multiple sites.

‘The investigation remains active and ongoing. Detectives continue to process the crime scenes and conduct witness interviews,’ police said. The incident has triggered shock and grief in the community, with residents expressing condolences and support for the families and first responders dealing with the aftermath of the tragedy.

ALSO READ: 87-Year-Old Florida Man Dies After Tesla Model Y Crash Into Pond While Autopilot Was Engaged

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7 Dead Including Gunman In Muscatine Iowa Shooting Spree Linked To Domestic Dispute
Tags: domestic dispute shootinghome-hero-pos-1Iowa newsmass shooting USAMuscatine shootingpolice investigationRyan Willis McFarlandUS crime

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7 Dead Including Gunman In Muscatine Iowa Shooting Spree Linked To Domestic Dispute

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7 Dead Including Gunman In Muscatine Iowa Shooting Spree Linked To Domestic Dispute
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