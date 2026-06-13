Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Check state-wise vacancies, eligibility and application process

The Central Bank of India is recruiting 4,500 Central Bank Apprentices for the financial year 2026-27. The recruitment will be by means of the Apprentices Act, 1961, and provides an excellent opportunity for graduates to enter the banking field by completing a one-year apprenticeship training programme. Online applications for the same can be made till June 22, 2026, through the designated portals. Vacancies have been advertised in several states and Union Territories. As a public sector bank, the Central Bank of India has announced one of the largest recruitment drives for apprenticeships this year.

Which candidates can apply for Central Bank Apprentice positions

Only candidates who have obtained a graduate degree from the recognised university or institution can apply. The bank has mentioned that those candidates who have completed or are currently undergoing apprenticeship training in any organisation will not be eligible. Also, candidates with one year or more of work experience or training after obtaining the required qualification will not be eligible for the programme. The recruitment conditions are designed for the fresh graduates, which will provide them with an opportunity for exposure through this apprenticeship programme.

What are the important dates for apprenticeship recruitment

The online registration process was launched on June 12, 2026, and will close on June 22, 2026. The last date of payment of the application fee is also June 22. As per the notice, the online exam will be conducted in the first week of July, 2026. Applicants are advised to clear their registration well in advance so as to avoid any last-minute glitches.

How are the 4,500 vacancies distributed

The 4,500 vacancies for the Apprenticeship Scheme are to be filled across various regions as per organisational needs.

The States with a higher number of vacancies are Maharashtra (586), Uttar Pradesh (580), Madhya Pradesh (459), Bihar (433), West Bengal (315) and Gujarat (305) posts. The detailed vacancy list by the State is available in the official recruitment notice released by the bank.

What is the Central Bank selection process

The selection process usually proceeds in two phases – assessing the aptitude of the candidates and their suitability for banking operations. The applicants will have to appear for an online examination. Successful candidates will appear for a local language test, followed by a verification of documents and a medical fitness test.

The online test shall consist of general and financial awareness, quantitative and reasoning aptitude, candidate computer knowledge, and general English as well as Central Bank of India products and services. The test will be conducted for 60 minutes, with the total number of questions amounting to 100 questions worth 100 marks. The bank has stated that there will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

What will be the stipend given to the apprentices

Candidates selected for the apprenticeship scheme will be eligible for a monthly stipend amounting to Rs 15,000 during their training period. The period of apprenticeship is 12 months. However, the bank has specified that the apprentices will not be eligible for any employee benefits and the additional allowances and schemes enjoyed by the regular employees of the bank. The programme is designed mainly to provide first-hand experience and skill development rather than a regular job

How to apply online

Candidates must first register themselves on the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) portal. Eligible candidates can then move on onto the online application process by filling in personal details and district preferences and category, along with the payment of the applicable application fee. Thousands of vacancies are on offer. Banking aspirants are urged to go through the eligibility criteria and apply before the June 22 deadline to secure the coveted position.

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