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Home > Sports News > How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 in India: Broadcast And Streaming Details Revealed | Check ZEE5 Subscription Plans, Prices And More

How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 in India: Broadcast And Streaming Details Revealed | Check ZEE5 Subscription Plans, Prices And More

FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcast details for India have been confirmed, with ZEE Entertainment securing media rights for $30-35 million for eight years till 2034. Fans can watch live on Unite8 Sports TV channels and stream matches on ZEE5, which offers multiple subscription plans for mobile, laptop and smart TV users.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Image Credit: X
FIFA World Cup 2026 Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-06-01 16:05 IST

FIFA World Cup 2026 in India: Finally, there is some good news for Indian football fans as the FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcast details have been announced. After months of waiting, the football fans in India can finally rest assured that they will be able to watch the World Cup in the United States of America, Mexico, and Canada. With 48 teams in the tournament, it will be the biggest FIFA World Cup in the history of the tournament. Zee Entertainment announced that they will acquire the media rights for the tournament for eight years meaning they will be broadcasting the 2030 edition as well.

FIFA World Cup 2026 in India: ZEE Entertainment to broadcast

Zee Entertainment Enterprise Limited (ZEEL) just came up with Unite8 Sports, a new line of TV stations in India which will be airing the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and later editions as well. Through the Zee5 platform it is planning to bring live streaming of the 48-team event to the members of the world. The USA, Mexico, and Canada will be hosting the FIFA World Cup which will start on 11 June. Here, the company has announced that it will air the FIFA World Cups 2026 and 2030, the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027, and other major FIFA events until 2034, including exclusive documentaries and shows for the Indian market.

How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Fans can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India on Unite8 Sports TV Channels. Unite8 Sports is owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL). Meanwhile, fans can live stream the International tournament on the ZEE5 OTT app on mobile, laptop, and TV. 

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FIFA World Cup 2026: ZEE5 Subscription plans and prices

Zee5 subscription has various plans for different time periods. Users can buy one-month, three-month, and one-year plans. For the one-month time period, there are three plans. Users can take the following plans:

  • 1 Month

    • Zee5, All Language, Kidz – ₹299 (With two screens)

    • Live TV Channels: ₹99 (With three screens)

    • Only Kidz at all Language: ₹59 (With three screens)

  • 3 Months

    • Zee5, All Language, Kidz – ₹599 (With three screens)

    • Only Kidz at all Language: ₹129 (With three screens)

  • 1 Year

    • Zee5, All Language, Kidz – ₹1499 (With four screens)

    • Live TV Channels: ₹499 (With three screens)

    • Only Kidz at all Language: ₹349 (With three screens)

Also Read: Neymar To Replaced For FIFA World Cup 2026 After Latest Injury? Brazil Coach Carlo Ancelotti Breaks Silence

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How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 in India: Broadcast And Streaming Details Revealed | Check ZEE5 Subscription Plans, Prices And More
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How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 in India: Broadcast And Streaming Details Revealed | Check ZEE5 Subscription Plans, Prices And More
How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 in India: Broadcast And Streaming Details Revealed | Check ZEE5 Subscription Plans, Prices And More
How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 in India: Broadcast And Streaming Details Revealed | Check ZEE5 Subscription Plans, Prices And More
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