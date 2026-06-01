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Home > Entertainment News > Diljit Dosanjh Announces Wembley Stadium Concert, Share Mother’s Emotional Response After The Historic Feat

Diljit Dosanjh Announces Wembley Stadium Concert, Share Mother’s Emotional Response After The Historic Feat

Diljit Dosanjh Wembley Concert: Diljit Dosanjh, the Punjabi pop icon is at the peak of his career and this peak just keeps on rising every other day. It was just a few months back that he was in the headlines for a sold-out concert at Toronto’s Rogers Centre and now Diljit announced his historic concert at Wembley Stadium.

Diljit Dosanjh, Picture- Instagram (@diljitdosanjh)
Diljit Dosanjh, Picture- Instagram (@diljitdosanjh)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Mon 2026-06-01 15:22 IST

Diljit Dosanjh Wembley Concert: Diljit Dosanjh, the Punjabi pop icon is at the peak of his career, and this peak just keeps on rising every other day. It was just a few months back that he was in the headlines for a sold-out concert at Toronto’s Rogers Centre and now Diljit announced his historic concert at Wembley Stadium.

Diljit, during his Toronto stop at Rogers Centre on the AURA tour, stopped mid performance to announce this historic feat. He later shared in an Instagram post where he can be heard saying,

“We are doing Wembley Stadium London here. Michael Jackson performed there. Prince performed there. The Queen’s Band performs there. Wembley Stadium, for the first time in the history of South Asian artists, especially Punjabis, Wembley Stadium London,” he was heard saying. 

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Diljit Dosanjh’s Mother’s Response To The Feat

Diljit after the announcement for the concert went on to share a very emotional response for his mother after she got to know about the concert.



Diljit in the viral video can be heard saying: “My mother used to stay at home. She used to say, whenever you have a problem, or something good happens, I used to think, my son is getting in so much trouble, something good is going to happen.

“I used to say, yes mom, something good is going to happen. I used to say, mom, I am going to a big place. I am going to Wembley Stadium. She doesn’t know what Wembley Stadium is.”

From Punjabi To Wembley Stadium

Diljit Dosanjh is now a very familiar name to every single person in Punjab as well as India who like Pop music even just a bit. Even if you do not like Pop, there are chances that you might have Diljit’s song someplace for sure. But it was not like that for Diljit from the start, he is the perfect example of someone who started from the roots and made a name for himself from scratch.

Diljit’s career started back in 2009 with a song Panga and it was a success, the proper Punjabi touch and desi tone, Diljit slowly became synonymous with Punjabi music for his global audience. His songs like ‘Do You Know?’, ‘Proper Patola’, ,’Sardar Ji’ and many more refined the Punjabi music for the audience and made him connect directly with his cult fanbase.

Before anyone new, Diljit Dosanjh became a household name and he swiftly moved towards Punjabi cinema as well as the Bollywood while keeping his forte of music still intact.

His roles in Bollywood also helped in cementing his fan base, while his characters in Punjabi cinema tickled the audience whenever he made an appearance.

With a chill personality and humble beginnings, no one knew that Diljit Dosanjh had it in him to rise to such heights but Diljit never doubted himself and now he is someone who makes people groove on a whim.

Why Wembley Matters

While South Asian artists have routinely packed out major UK arenas like London’s O2 or the OVO Arena Wembley, headlining the actual open-air Wembley Stadium puts Diljit in an entirely elite tier of live performers. With a capacity of 90,000, this stadium has been the performance stage for the big names such as Michael Jackson, Queen, Prince, Adele, Coldplay, Harry Styles and other legends.

By moving to a stadium of such a capacity, Diljit Dosanjh is making waves in the global industry which could potentially make Punjabi music as the highlight of the entire world.

With Diljit Dosanjh’s Wembley Concert Ticket pre-sales starting from June 10th, this might be a once in a lifetime experience for his fans. We, alongside his fans, wish that the superstar keeps on rising to new heights and perform on even bigger stages but this Wembley Concert will never be any less special.

ALSO READ: Delhi High Court Grants Naga Chaitanya Interim Relief Against Deepfakes, Pornographic Content and Identity Misuse

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Diljit Dosanjh Announces Wembley Stadium Concert, Share Mother’s Emotional Response After The Historic Feat
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