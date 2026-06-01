Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 11: Mohanlal Starrer Witnesses Weekend Growth, Moves Closer To Rs 230 Crores Worldwide

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection: Mohanlal’s crime thriller Drishyam 3 has continued its phenomenal run at the box office even on its second weekend displaying the strong hold it has at the screens. With a strong franchise fan base and a very vocal word of mouth backing, the film was able to hold its own against the new releases coming to screen this weekend. On its eleventh day in theatres, the film witnessed consecutive day on day growth, pushing its cumulative global earnings to the proximity of a massive box office milestone.

Steady Sunday Growth over Domestic Market

Drishyam 3 managed to bag 5.35 crore net across all languages on Day 11, marking a steady 4.9% growth from its Saturday earnings of Rs 5.10 crore. This upward weekend trajectory follows a second Friday net of Rs 4.30 crore, proving that the film is able to pull family audiences to the theatres despite the challenges of new releases .The total domestic net collection now stands at Rs 96.70 crore, positioning the blockbuster to comfortably enter the elite Rs 100 crore net club within the week’s time.

The overall domestic gross reached a whooping Rs 112.20 crores, making it one the highest malayalam grossers of cinematic history. Across 2,454 screens nationwide, the film witnessed an impressive 46.79% overall occupancy with its peak crossing 60.17% for evening and night shows which shows that the films target families are approaching the theatres after their day to day work in the nights,

Kerala remained the cornerstone of this domestic success, contributing a massive Rs 4.85 crore on Sunday alone, while Karnataka and Tamil Nadu chipped in with Rs 50 lakhs and Rs 35 lakhs respectively.

Drishyam’s Overseas Success

The international market for Drishyam 3 has been an equally impressive feat, contributing significantly to the movie’s success. On day 11, Drishyam 3 pulled in an additional Rs 4.50 crore from overseas, driving its total international gross to a stellar Rs 116.75 crore. Georgekutty’s widespread appeal and the franchise’s cult audience present worldwide has had a big impact for the movie across international waters as more than half of the collection comes from there.

When combining the domestic gross of Rs 112.20 crore with the overseas gross of Rs 116.75 crore, the worldwide total for Drishyam 3 stands at an outstanding Rs 228.95 crore. Having comfortably crossed the Rs 220 crore threshold over the weekend, the thriller is now just inches away from hitting the historic Rs 230 crore mark globally. With digital streaming rights already locked by Amazon Prime Video, the theatrical run remains a major triumph for the Malayalam film industry.

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