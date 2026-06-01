LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Graham Platner campaign delta air lines EPFO aiadmk apple 22k gold rate Gujarat Titans bus AAT 2026 Asian markets today chennai commercial cylinder Ceasefire talks business news Graham Platner campaign delta air lines EPFO aiadmk apple 22k gold rate Gujarat Titans bus AAT 2026 Asian markets today chennai commercial cylinder Ceasefire talks business news Graham Platner campaign delta air lines EPFO aiadmk apple 22k gold rate Gujarat Titans bus AAT 2026 Asian markets today chennai commercial cylinder Ceasefire talks business news Graham Platner campaign delta air lines EPFO aiadmk apple 22k gold rate Gujarat Titans bus AAT 2026 Asian markets today chennai commercial cylinder Ceasefire talks
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Graham Platner campaign delta air lines EPFO aiadmk apple 22k gold rate Gujarat Titans bus AAT 2026 Asian markets today chennai commercial cylinder Ceasefire talks business news Graham Platner campaign delta air lines EPFO aiadmk apple 22k gold rate Gujarat Titans bus AAT 2026 Asian markets today chennai commercial cylinder Ceasefire talks business news Graham Platner campaign delta air lines EPFO aiadmk apple 22k gold rate Gujarat Titans bus AAT 2026 Asian markets today chennai commercial cylinder Ceasefire talks business news Graham Platner campaign delta air lines EPFO aiadmk apple 22k gold rate Gujarat Titans bus AAT 2026 Asian markets today chennai commercial cylinder Ceasefire talks
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 11: Mohanlal Starrer Witnesses Weekend Growth, Moves Closer To Rs 230 Crores Worldwide

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 11: Mohanlal Starrer Witnesses Weekend Growth, Moves Closer To Rs 230 Crores Worldwide

Mohanlal’s crime thriller Drishyam 3 has continued its phenomenal run at the box office even on its second weekend displaying the strong hold, it has at the screens. With a strong franchise fan base and a very vocal word of mouth backing, the film was able to hold its own against the new releases coming to screen this weekend.

Drishyam 3, Picture Credits- X/@Karthik79956315
Drishyam 3, Picture Credits- X/@Karthik79956315

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Mon 2026-06-01 13:59 IST

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection: Mohanlal’s crime thriller Drishyam 3 has continued its phenomenal run at the box office even on its second weekend displaying the strong hold it has at the screens. With a strong franchise fan base and a very vocal word of mouth backing, the film was able to hold its own against the new releases coming to screen this weekend. On its eleventh day in theatres, the film witnessed consecutive day on day growth, pushing its cumulative global earnings to the proximity of a massive box office milestone.

Steady Sunday Growth over Domestic Market

Drishyam 3 managed to bag 5.35 crore net across all languages on Day 11, marking a steady 4.9% growth from its Saturday earnings of Rs 5.10 crore. This upward weekend trajectory follows a second Friday net of Rs 4.30 crore, proving that the film is able to pull family audiences to the theatres despite the challenges of new releases .The total domestic net collection now stands at Rs 96.70 crore, positioning the blockbuster to comfortably enter the elite Rs 100 crore net club within the week’s time.

The overall domestic gross reached a whooping Rs 112.20 crores, making it one the highest malayalam grossers of cinematic history. Across 2,454 screens nationwide, the film witnessed an impressive 46.79% overall occupancy with its peak crossing 60.17% for evening and night shows which shows that the films target families are approaching the theatres after their day to day work in the nights,

You Might Be Interested In

Kerala remained the cornerstone of this domestic success, contributing a massive Rs 4.85 crore on Sunday alone, while Karnataka and Tamil Nadu chipped in with Rs 50 lakhs and Rs 35 lakhs respectively.

Drishyam’s Overseas Success

The international market for Drishyam 3 has been an equally impressive feat, contributing significantly to the movie’s success. On day 11, Drishyam 3 pulled in an additional Rs 4.50 crore from overseas, driving its total international gross to a stellar Rs 116.75 crore. Georgekutty’s widespread appeal and the franchise’s cult audience present worldwide has had a big impact for the movie across international waters as more than half of the collection comes from there.

When combining the domestic gross of Rs 112.20 crore with the overseas gross of Rs 116.75 crore, the worldwide total for Drishyam 3 stands at an outstanding Rs 228.95 crore. Having comfortably crossed the Rs 220 crore threshold over the weekend, the thriller is now just inches away from hitting the historic Rs 230 crore mark globally. With digital streaming rights already locked by Amazon Prime Video, the theatrical run remains a major triumph for the Malayalam film industry.

ALSO READ: Does Rue Die in Euphoria Season 3? Final Episode Deaths Explained

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 11: Mohanlal Starrer Witnesses Weekend Growth, Moves Closer To Rs 230 Crores Worldwide
Tags: Box Office Collection Day 11Drishyam 3Drishyam 3 Box OfficeDrishyam 3 Moviemohanlal

RELATED News

Kattalan Box Office Collection Day 4: Antony Varghese Film Sees Major Weekend Dip, Nears Rs 8 crore Net Domestically

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Daphne Joy's 50-Second Tape Breaks Internet

Blast Box Office Collection Day 4: Arjun Sarja’s Action Thriller Surges On Sunday, Crosses Rs 21 Crore Globally

R Madhavan Birthday 2026: Age, Wife, Movies List, Net Worth, Career & More

Brad Pitt ‘Most Hurt’ as Son Maddox Files to Legally Drop His Surname Ahead of Movie Release

LATEST NEWS

IRCTC Vs RailOne: Railways Launches Super App For Passengers

IPL 2026 Final: Ashish Nehra Caught Cutting Nails During RCB vs GT Clash, Fans Call Gujarat Titans Coach ‘Different Level Nonchalant’

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 11: Mohanlal Starrer Witnesses Weekend Growth, Moves Closer To Rs 230 Crores Worldwide

Cancer Horoscope Today, June 1, 2026: Emotional Clarity, Positive Energy and Meaningful Connections

Punjab Gas Leaks

Major UAE Law Change From June 1: 18-Year-Olds Can Now Apply for Loans, Buy Property and Start Businesses- Here’s How

Graham Platner Under Fire After Reports of Sexual Texts Surface Ahead of Senate Race

KCET Result 2026 Expected Soon: KEA to Release UGCET Scorecard and Rank Card at Official Website

GenXAI Analytics IPO 2026: Key Details Overview

LIVE | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 01.06.2026, Sambad Dear Rise 1 PM Monday Bumper Lottery Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No 41A 13578

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 11: Mohanlal Starrer Witnesses Weekend Growth, Moves Closer To Rs 230 Crores Worldwide

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 11: Mohanlal Starrer Witnesses Weekend Growth, Moves Closer To Rs 230 Crores Worldwide

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 11: Mohanlal Starrer Witnesses Weekend Growth, Moves Closer To Rs 230 Crores Worldwide
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 11: Mohanlal Starrer Witnesses Weekend Growth, Moves Closer To Rs 230 Crores Worldwide
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 11: Mohanlal Starrer Witnesses Weekend Growth, Moves Closer To Rs 230 Crores Worldwide
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 11: Mohanlal Starrer Witnesses Weekend Growth, Moves Closer To Rs 230 Crores Worldwide

QUICK LINKS