CBSE Class 12 Post-Result Portal Delayed: When Will Verification and Re-Evaluation Applications Begin?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has yet to launch its online portal for Class 12 post-result activities after announcing June 1 as the new date for the start of verification and re-evaluation services. The board had postponed the launch from May 29 to June 1, citing the need for technical enhancements and strengthening of the system.

What is the CBSE re-evaluation portal delayed for

CBSE had stated that additional work was being carried out on its infrastructure to provide a seamless experience for students requesting the evaluation services via the portal. The upgraded server had been set up for the re-evaluation portal to provide transparency of the evaluation process and to strengthen the system’s credibility.

The students, however, have testified that the portal was not accessible on June 1. The board had not announced a fresh date for the portal activation as of now. The delay has upset students who are hoping to see their answer sheets evaluated by experts and raise objections before the admission deadline.

What is the CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation process

The post-result portal found to be a crucial update to the system, it allows students to apply for verification or re-evaluation of their answer books and get photocopies of evaluated books. Even more, the post-result portal of the CBSE has helped streamline the work of the board and reduce the number of re-evaluation requests on a question basis.

Hence, the portal could not provide blanket re-evaluation but allowed only the candidates to apply for re-evaluation of specific questions. The candidates are required to obtain scanned copies of their answer sheets and compare them with the official marking scheme before applying for re-evaluation.

The students must provide references for their objections in case they find that marks were not awarded to them at all appearing. The board had said that subject experts would check the questioned marks and revise them if necessary.

What is the process for CBSE verification and re-evaluation

Candidates with scanned copies of their evaluated answer book are the ones that are eligible to rekindle the re-evaluation process. The re-evaluation request is available for specific responses that need to be reviewed. It takes effort and skill to prove a candidate’s point of view but it should be easy to spot genuine errors in the grading.

Students are advised to keep all their required documents ready for application as soon as the portal goes live.

What could be causing CBSE’s delay in verification portal

It adds to the gravitas of the delay because CBSE’s on-screen marking system came under scrutiny previously this year for marking CBSE Class 12 answer books. Students themselves had come up with a slew of commotion, including technical glitches, failure to accept answer books, and alleged errors in the grading of answer books. The issues led to an education panel sit-down and also overcame some technical aid. Technical experts from IITs and other centres were made to look into the existing digital assessment software and make it robust.

CBSE’s stated rationale is that answer books are evaluated by human examiners and that a digital assessment system has minimum chances of any error in mathematical calculation.

What is CBSE suggesting now for CBSE students who want their marks verified

Not until the portal goes live should they keep a close watch on the official webpage of CBSE. Some people might face hard times in getting their answers evaluated, and hence, CBSE has encouraged them to available support from a helpline as well as through email. More than four lakh applications have been submitted for scanned answer books, so the portal might be overburdened with traffic. So now, CBSE students are anxiously waiting for a reliable bit of information from CBSE about the new dates for the verification and re-evaluation system. There will be an update soon as soon as CBSE completes its technical work.



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