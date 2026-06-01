CBSE Likely to Penalise OSM Vendor After Security Vulnerabilities Found in Answer Evaluation Portal

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to penalise the On-Screen Marking (OSM) service provider, Coempt Edu Teck, over a major fault in the digital answer-sheet evaluation system for Class 12 board examinations. This follows the publicised claims that the OnMark portal, used for online evaluation, had cybersecurity holes. While CBSE has assured that answer books were not leaked and that the digital evaluation system is well-secured, officials have admitted that there were loopholes in the system and rectification has begun.

What is the CBSE OSM controversy

The controversy concerns the On-Screen Marking (OSM) platform, which uses electronic device even for marking Class 12 answer-books. The concerns arose after an ethical hacker pointed out vulnerabilities with the system and portal online. It was alleged that the digital storage of answer books and other examination-related documents were made publicly available due to incorrect configuration.

The allegations went viral and what followed was a probe by CBSE and rectification of the system. Later, the board confirmed that it had successfully closed those loopholes and, as part of the rectification process, has undertaken to ensure that no holes exist in the systems.

Why is CBSE penalising the OSM vendor

Penalties will be levied in accordance with the tender agreement that governs the OSM project, officials said. The contract makes provision for financial penalties in respect of severe errors such as security breach, data leak, data faults and incomplete responses to technical queries. Officials said that the defects in the system are covered under this. CBSE did not disclose the amount that would be penalised, though said that appropriate action would be taken as per policy.

What did CBSE say on the data breach allegations

CBSE said data security weaknesses were present but student answer books hadn’t been leaked. CBSE said it had called upon cybersecurity specialists from various government departments and Indian Institutes of Technology to help with the project, and that each of the portal’s glitches had been fixed. CBSE officials said that the system has been patched and monitored, and that the data of students was now safe.

Can CBSE put the vendor on the blacklist

Even though it may not be well received, it is unlikely for the board to blacklist the vendor in the current scenario. In their interview with PTI, the officials said blacklisting option was removed by a corrigendum after publishing the original tender document. The only options left are to impose financial penalties, cancel the security deposits or take action against the company.

The board will be looking into the extent of the blacklisting before it decides on any further action.

What is the OSM penalty system

The OSM project tender outlines several paragraphs on contractual agreements for establishment of service-level agreements. The document outlines timelines for resolving technical problems and for provider of services to get back to its pre-existing standard. There are heavy financial penalties for delayed resolution of major glitches. The document also provides penalties for delayed delivery of support services, corrective action plan and security related issues. This system was introduced to bring quick turnaround in dealing with technical issues and to ensure accountability of the provider during the examination process.

What does this mean to CBSE students?

This has come into picture in the middle of the post-result processes that CBSE is undergoing right now. That includes verification of answer sheet and re-evaluation requests for Class 12 students. The board has assured the students that security loophole has been fixed and the processes are going ahead as usual. The officials also said the answer sheet evaluation is as robust as always. Since almost four lakh students are accessing the scanned answer sheets from digital platforms, the board is likely to keep a close eye on the process and ensure more control in the coming years.

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