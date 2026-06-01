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Home > Middle east > Iran Fires Ballistic Missile At Ali Al-Salam Air Base In Kuwait In Fresh Confrontation Amid US-Iran Peace Negotiations

Iran Fires Ballistic Missile At Ali Al-Salam Air Base In Kuwait In Fresh Confrontation Amid US-Iran Peace Negotiations

Kuwait's Army announced that its air defence systems intercepted hostile missile and drone attacks, heightening tensions in West Asia amid ongoing US-Iran ceasefire negotiations.

Kuwait reports hostile missile, drone attacks (IMAGE: X/WIKI)
Kuwait reports hostile missile, drone attacks (IMAGE: X/WIKI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Mon 2026-06-01 09:54 IST

Tension sparked once again in West Asia, even as the US and Iran continue to hedge their bets on a possible peace deal. Kuwait’s Army on Monday announced that its air defences were confronting hostile missile and drone attacks, and advised people to adhere to security and safety instructions. In a post on X the Army said, “The Kuwaiti air defenses are currently confronting hostile missile and drone attacks.” It is informed that if explosion sounds are heard, they result from the air defense systems intercepting the hostile attacks.

“Everyone is requested to adhere to the security and safety instructions issued by the competent authorities”, the post concluded. Earlier on May 28 also the Kuwaiti air defence was engaged in confronting hostile missile and drone attacks.

As the security situation continues to evolve in West Asia and the Gulf region, Kuwait’s News Agency (KUNA) reported that the country’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah held a phone call with the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. During which the developments of current events in the region and ways to enhance regional and international security and stability were discussed.

Meanwhile, Iran has restored access to a significant portion of its underground missile infrastructure following months of excavation and repair work, highlighting the “limits to US bombing strategy”, which was focused on sealing tunnel entrances, according to a news report by CNN.

As developments follow, US President Donald Trump has requested further amendments to a proposed agreement with Iran aimed at prolonging a ceasefire, CBS News reported.

According to reports, the newest draft incorporates a 60-day cessation of hostilities, measures to unlock the Strait of Hormuz, and a framework to resume negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme. However, an official agreement has not yet been declared.

A high-level White House session held on Friday to reach a “final determination” concluded without any definitive resolution.
Trump signalled that blocking Iran from engineering nuclear armaments continues to be a core element of the potential pact.
“The one guarantee that I have to have is that there will be no nuclear weapons,” he asserted during a broadcast interview on Fox News.

The US President further mentioned that he was in “no hurry” to finalise a pact. According to Axios, as cited by CBS News, Trump demanded multiple revisions during the Friday session and has subsequently pushed for additional modifications.
Validating this stance, a White House official stated: “President Trump will only make a deal that is good for America and satisfies his red lines.” As per the CBS News report, the current proposal encompasses the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and tackling the issue of Iran’s reserve of highly enriched uranium.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: ‘The White House Is Under Shiites’ Control’: Barack Obama’s Old White House Instagram Gets Hacked, Iranian General Qasem Soleimani Photos Take Over    

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Iran Fires Ballistic Missile At Ali Al-Salam Air Base In Kuwait In Fresh Confrontation Amid US-Iran Peace Negotiations
Tags: kuwait attacklatest west asia newslatest world newsMiddle East NewsUS Iran war

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Iran Fires Ballistic Missile At Ali Al-Salam Air Base In Kuwait In Fresh Confrontation Amid US-Iran Peace Negotiations
Iran Fires Ballistic Missile At Ali Al-Salam Air Base In Kuwait In Fresh Confrontation Amid US-Iran Peace Negotiations
Iran Fires Ballistic Missile At Ali Al-Salam Air Base In Kuwait In Fresh Confrontation Amid US-Iran Peace Negotiations
Iran Fires Ballistic Missile At Ali Al-Salam Air Base In Kuwait In Fresh Confrontation Amid US-Iran Peace Negotiations

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