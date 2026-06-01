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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Final: Will Virat Kohli-Starrer RCB Hold Victory Parade After Historic Back-to-Back Titles? — Check Details

IPL 2026 Final: Will Virat Kohli-Starrer RCB Hold Victory Parade After Historic Back-to-Back Titles? — Check Details

Royal Challengers Bengaluru created history by winning back-to-back IPL titles after defeating Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 Final. However, RCB are unlikely to hold a victory parade in Bengaluru, with the franchise urging fans to celebrate responsibly following last year’s tragedy.

RCB Win IPL became the third team to successfully defend IPL title. Image Credit: ANI
RCB Win IPL became the third team to successfully defend IPL title. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-06-01 09:40 IST

IPL 2026 Final: Since the IPL began 19 years ago, only two other teams have managed to achieve what RCB did. After beating the Gujarat Titans convincingly in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium, RCB became only the third team to win two IPL titles consecutively, after the two most successful teams of the league, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. In fact, it is rare that such an achievement is met with relatively low-key celebrations. Yet, a press release by RCB shortly after their win in Ahmedabad on Sunday night revealed that the celebrations might only be limited to the field and team hotel. Besides, there are some reports that the RCB team does not plan to come to Bengaluru on Monday and will instead remain in Ahmedabad.

IPL 2026 Final: Will Royal Challengers Bengaluru hold victory parade?

No, it seems like the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will not hold a victory parade. The Rajat Patidar-led side, despite becoming only the third team to win two IPL trophies in a row, would skip holding a victory parade, being mindful of what happened last year. Notably, after winning their first trophy in 18 years, the RCB team celebrated in the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. This celebration led to a stampede in the city, which turned fatal. As many as 11 lives were lost, while many people were injured due to the stampede. It is believed that despite their historic achievement last night, RCB will not hold a victory parade.

IPL 2026 Final: RCB with a special message to their fans

After winning their second IPL trophy, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru took to social media platforms for their fans. Despite not tasting any success for 17 years in the tournament, the fans of RCB have stuck with the team through thick and thin and every emotional defeat. Meanwhile, in these last two years, Rajat Patidar and co have given fans numerous opportunities to celebrate. Notably, in the Women’s Premier League, Smriti Mandhana has led RCB to two trophies as well in 2024 and 2026. 

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Their statement on Twitter read, “What a night. What a feeling. To every member of the RCB nation, congratulations. This is YOUR win. As the celebrations begin, let’s be responsible. Best way to celebrate is with your loved ones. Relive the memories, and enjoy this special moment from the comfort of home,” read the statement. We’ll see you in the stadium next year, 12th Man Army. Until then, spread the joy and keep supporting us.”

With the above statement, it became clear that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will not be holding a victory parade. 

Also Read: Gujarat Titans Escape Major Scare After Team Bus Catches Fire Following IPL 2026 Final Defeat To RCB

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IPL 2026 Final: Will Virat Kohli-Starrer RCB Hold Victory Parade After Historic Back-to-Back Titles? — Check Details

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IPL 2026 Final: Will Virat Kohli-Starrer RCB Hold Victory Parade After Historic Back-to-Back Titles? — Check Details
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IPL 2026 Final: Will Virat Kohli-Starrer RCB Hold Victory Parade After Historic Back-to-Back Titles? — Check Details
IPL 2026 Final: Will Virat Kohli-Starrer RCB Hold Victory Parade After Historic Back-to-Back Titles? — Check Details

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