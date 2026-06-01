JEE Advanced Result 2026 Released at jeeadv.ac.in: Check JoSAA Counselling Schedule and AAT Registration Dates

The JEE Advanced Result 2026 has been announced for thousands of engineering aspirants across the country. Candidates who have qualified in the examination can now move ahead with the admission process for premier engineering institutes, including the IITs. With the results now available, the focus shifts to the next stages of admission, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process and the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) for candidates wishing to get admission into architecture programmes offered by few IITs.

When does JoSAA Counselling 2026

The JoSAA Counselling 2026 process is scheduled to start on June 2, 2026. Those candidates who have qualified in the JEE Advanced 2026 will be eligible for the counselling process for admission to IITs. JoSAA also allocates seats to National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other Government Funded Institutes of Technical Education (GFTIs). Candidates can apply for the seats in different institutions through a single centralised admission portal. Multiple rounds of counselling will enable candidates to secure seats based on their category, rank, preference and seat availability.

How does one complete JoSAA registration and choice filling

Registration and choice filling is a compulsory step for those candidates who wish to get admission through JoSAA. Once the counselling portal is live, those eligible candidates will have to log into the portal and fill in their choice of institutes and programmes. Those experts suggest candidates to carefully assess the available options before finalising them. As the seat allocation is more or less dependent on the preference order, the candidates should prepare a realistic list based on the rank and outcomes of admission. Similarly the candidates should also be ready with all the documents required in the admission process including the academic certificate, proof of identity, category certificate and other documents.

What factors influence seat allotment in JoSAA

Several factors are considered for allotment of seats in JoSAA, which are rank in JEE Advanced, category, seat availability in a programme and the order of preferences provided by a candidate during choice filling. All candidates will be presented with the opportunity to accept or float/slide the seat they get allotted in each round of seat allotment as per the counselling rules. It is vital for the applicants to keep themselves updated by referring to the official notifications and supporting schedules to ensure that no particular deadline is missed out.

What are the dates for AAT 2026 registration

AAT 2026 registration schedule: As the skills necessary for planning and designing buildings can be anything, the AAT is a supplementary exam for students who are interested in ​​B.Arch. programs at IITs. Therefore, registration is only open to candidates who cleared JEE Advanced 2026. The registration will open at 10 a.m. on 1st June 2026 and closes at 5 p.m. on 2nd June 2026. Candidates may also register themselves via JEE Advanced candidate portal.

Who is eligible for AAT 2026

The AAT is an additional qualifying exam for admission to select IITs. Candidates registered for the 2026 AAT are those who have passed the JEE Advanced qualifying exam. The AAT is an additional entrance exam that tests aptitude for architecture. Since the test is continuing and counselling has also started, a qualified candidate should closely monitor official notices and dates and comply with all admission procedures on time to attain their desired course options.

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