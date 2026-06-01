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Home > World News > Viral Video: Michigan Nurse Faces Backlash Over Alleged Threat to Assassinate Donald Trump

Viral Video: Michigan Nurse Faces Backlash Over Alleged Threat to Assassinate Donald Trump

A Michigan nurse identified as Rhonda Lee faces online backlash after a viral video allegedly showed her making violent remarks about Donald Trump, sparking debate over threats, accountability, and public conduct.

Viral Video: Michigan Nurse Faces Backlash Over Alleged Comments Targeting Donald Trump (Photo: X)
Viral Video: Michigan Nurse Faces Backlash Over Alleged Comments Targeting Donald Trump (Photo: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Mon 2026-06-01 06:06 IST

A Michigan nurse is receiving heavy online backlash after a video allegedly showing her making violent comments about U.S. President Donald Trump went viral on social media. The clip quickly went viral on the platforms, igniting public outrage, political responses, and a renewed discussion about online speech and professional responsibility. The nurse has been identified in multiple online posts as Rhonda Lee, though the identification originates primarily from social media commentary and has not been independently verified in all reports.

Video Sparks Online Controversy

The controversy began when conservative social media accounts shared a video they claimed showed Rhonda Lee making violent statements about a political figure.  In the clip, the woman is heard using very explicit and aggressive language. The video was widely circulated, and users took the remarks as threats. However, it remains disputed whether the comments explicitly referenced Donald Trump by name in the recorded footage.

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Language Escalation Raises Alarm

The final portion of the video contains a more graphic statement attributed to the woman. The remarks intensified public reaction and led to widespread sharing of the clip across platforms.

At the end of the video, the woman, Rhonda Lee, is heard saying, ‘I have never been a violent person, but I am about to drive up there with my god damn neck knife and get that mfr a smiley face across his god damn neck.’ This part of the video sparked a lot of conversation online, with many people worried about how harsh the language was.

Political Reactions And Calls For Action

The incident also drew political commentary, particularly from users identifying as supporters of Donald Trump. Some called for immediate reporting of the video to law enforcement agencies. A self-identified Trump Supporter on X wrote, ‘This is evil and mental illness combined. I am so sick of the vitriol and the violence promoted by people like this. She should be reported immediately. I am calling the University of Michigan Medical Center tomorrow morning. @FBI @FBIDirectorKash @SecretService.’

The reactions reflect heightened sensitivity around political violence in the United States, particularly following past security incidents involving Donald Trump.

ALSO READ: Can JD Vance Lead MAGA After Trump? President Reportedly Has Doubts

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Viral Video: Michigan Nurse Faces Backlash Over Alleged Threat to Assassinate Donald Trump
Tags: assassination threatdonald trumphealthcare workerhome-hero-pos-2Michigan nurseonline backlashpolitical-controversyRhonda Leesocial media outrageus-politicsviral video

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Viral Video: Michigan Nurse Faces Backlash Over Alleged Threat to Assassinate Donald Trump

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Viral Video: Michigan Nurse Faces Backlash Over Alleged Threat to Assassinate Donald Trump

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Viral Video: Michigan Nurse Faces Backlash Over Alleged Threat to Assassinate Donald Trump
Viral Video: Michigan Nurse Faces Backlash Over Alleged Threat to Assassinate Donald Trump
Viral Video: Michigan Nurse Faces Backlash Over Alleged Threat to Assassinate Donald Trump
Viral Video: Michigan Nurse Faces Backlash Over Alleged Threat to Assassinate Donald Trump

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