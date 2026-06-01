RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: How Much Prize Money Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans Will Pocket?

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gujarat Titans prize money Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 2026 gelignite explosion Abhishek Banerjee attack exam centre accident Garba video himachal elections Baramulla news DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case business news apple Instagram Creator Tools ghaziabad Gujarat Titans prize money Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 2026 gelignite explosion Abhishek Banerjee attack exam centre accident Garba video himachal elections Baramulla news DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case business news apple Instagram Creator Tools ghaziabad Gujarat Titans prize money Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 2026 gelignite explosion Abhishek Banerjee attack exam centre accident Garba video himachal elections Baramulla news DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case business news apple Instagram Creator Tools ghaziabad Gujarat Titans prize money Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 2026 gelignite explosion Abhishek Banerjee attack exam centre accident Garba video himachal elections Baramulla news DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case business news apple Instagram Creator Tools ghaziabad
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gujarat Titans prize money Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 2026 gelignite explosion Abhishek Banerjee attack exam centre accident Garba video himachal elections Baramulla news DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case business news apple Instagram Creator Tools ghaziabad Gujarat Titans prize money Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 2026 gelignite explosion Abhishek Banerjee attack exam centre accident Garba video himachal elections Baramulla news DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case business news apple Instagram Creator Tools ghaziabad Gujarat Titans prize money Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 2026 gelignite explosion Abhishek Banerjee attack exam centre accident Garba video himachal elections Baramulla news DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case business news apple Instagram Creator Tools ghaziabad Gujarat Titans prize money Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 2026 gelignite explosion Abhishek Banerjee attack exam centre accident Garba video himachal elections Baramulla news DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case business news apple Instagram Creator Tools ghaziabad
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: How Much Prize Money Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans Will Pocket?

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: How Much Prize Money Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans Will Pocket?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final to win back-to-back titles. Find out how much prize money RCB and GT earned from the tournament's ₹46.5 crore prize pool.

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: How Much Prize Money Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans Will Pocket? Photo IPL X
RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: How Much Prize Money Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans Will Pocket? Photo IPL X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Mon 2026-06-01 00:41 IST

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru pulled off yet another memorable night to end the Indian Premier League 2026 as they defeated Gujarat Titans in the final by 5 wickets to successfully defend their crown and win back-to-back IPL titles. Apart from lifting the coveted trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, RCB also bagged a massive financial reward for their championship-winning campaign.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that the total prize pool for IPL 2026 was more than ₹46.5 crore, making it one of the most lucrative editions in the history of the tournament. The final winner will take home ₹20 crore while the runners-up will get ₹13 crore.

After their victory against Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru collected the winner’s cheque of ₹20 crore. The win also confirmed RCB’s position as one of the most successful franchises in IPL history, claiming their second title and standing as one of the few teams to successfully defend the crown.

You Might Be Interested In

Gujarat Titans were rewarded with ₹13 crore for finishing as runners-up, despite falling short in the summit clash. It was another impressive campaign for the Titans who reached their third IPL final in five seasons and once again showed remarkable consistency, this time under captain Shubman Gill.

The prize-money structure of the IPL has not changed much in recent years. Since 2021, champions have continued to get ₹20 crore and runners-up ₹13 crore. The league’s commercial growth has however been extraordinary. In the first season of the IPL in 2008, the winners got only ₹4.8 crore. The payout now is a staggering 300 percent increase over the last 18 years.

Apart from the top two teams, financial rewards are also given to the playoff teams. Individual awards like the Orange Cap, Purple Cap, Most Valuable Player and Emerging Player of the Season have separate cash prizes. Gujarat Titans’ pacer Kagiso Rabada emerged as the IPL 2026 Purple Cap winner, taking 29 wickets and pipping RCB’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who finished the season with 28 wickets.

While the trophy is the ultimate goal, the massive prize money once again highlighted why IPL continues to be the most lucrative and prestigious franchise cricket league in the world.

Read More: RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Gujarat Titans By 5 Wickets To Clinch Back-To-Back Titles

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: How Much Prize Money Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans Will Pocket?
Tags: Gujarat Titans prize moneyhome-hero-pos-3IPL 2026IPL 2026 cash prizeIPL 2026 finalIPL 2026 prize moneyIPL 2026 winner amountIPL final prize poolRCB IPL 2026 championsRCB vs GT final resultRCB vs GT IPL 2026 FinalRoyal Challengers Bengaluru prize money

RELATED News

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Gujarat Titans By 5 Wickets To Clinch Back-To-Back Titles

Nepal Smash 300 Again, Kushal Bhurtel Hits 6 Sixes In An Over

WWE Clash In Italy: Roman Reigns To Lose World Heavyweight Championship To Jacob Fatu, Brock Lesnar To Settle Scores? — Check Full Predictions

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan Trolled For Poor Start; Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar Rock Gujarat Titans

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final Prediction: Who Will Be The Man Of The Match, Best Batter, Best Bowler In Today IPL Match

LATEST NEWS

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: How Much Prize Money Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans Will Pocket?

FBI Hunts Woman Accused of Faking Brain Cancer for Luxury Trips

Israeli Military Destroys Three Hamas Weapons Depots In Gaza During Latest Operations

Ukraine's 'Soldiers' That Need No Food or Water

Myanmar Blast Kills Over 45, Injures Nearly 70 People | WATCH

IDF Captures Beaufort Castle In Lebanon

Gautam Adani Bets On Infrastructure and AI To Lead India

TMC In Trouble? 60 MLAs Missing From Kalighat Meeting

Reporter Interviews Viral ‘Donald Trump Buffalo’

Kanpur Slab Collapse: Several B.Ed Aspirants Fall Into Drain | WATCH

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: How Much Prize Money Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans Will Pocket?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: How Much Prize Money Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans Will Pocket?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: How Much Prize Money Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans Will Pocket?
RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: How Much Prize Money Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans Will Pocket?
RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: How Much Prize Money Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans Will Pocket?
RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: How Much Prize Money Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans Will Pocket?

QUICK LINKS