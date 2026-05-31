Watch: Viral ‘Donald Trump Buffalo’ Gets TV Interview, Internet Can’t Stop Laughing

A journalist in Bangladesh attempting to interview a buffalo nicknamed after US President Donald Trump has turned an already famous animal into an even bigger internet sensation. Videos showed the reporter holding a microphone toward the unusual buffalo as if conducting a formal interview, while onlookers gathered around the animal that has become a popular attraction in the country. The moment quickly spread online, adding another chapter to the story of the viral Donald Trump buffalo, which has drawn crowds because of its striking blond tuft of hair. The animal belongs to 38-year-old farmer Zia Uddin Mridha. According to him, the nickname was first given by his younger brother, who thought the buffalo’s thick blond hair resembled that of Donald Trump. What started as a family joke soon transformed the Donald Trump buffalo into a nationwide curiosity.

From family joke to nationwide attraction

As news of the unusual animal spread, people began travelling from different places to see it in person. Mridha said visitors arrived throughout the day, from morning until evening, to take selfies, record videos and catch a glimpse of the now-famous buffalo.

According to the farmer, the Donald Trump buffalo is docile and peaceful. The farmer also added that it needs extra care since it needs to be fed and bathed often. It has a unique look that sets it apart from others and contributes to its fame on social media.

Another thing about this unusual animal is that it is an albino buffalo, which weighs almost 700 kilograms. As a result, it had been bought ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival to be sacrificed. However because of the increasing fame of the buffalo, called the Donald Trump buffalo, the officials intervened.

Government steps in as public interest grows

Bangladesh’s Home Ministry announced that the buffalo would be protected and transferred to the National Zoo in Dhaka. Officials said Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed ordered that the animal should not be sacrificed. The person who had purchased the Donald Trump buffalo for Eid will also receive a refund.

A ministry official told Reuters that the decision was taken at the last moment because of security concerns and the enormous public interest surrounding the animal. The move ensured that the buffalo would remain safe and continue attracting attention from visitors.

Social media reactions to Donald Trump buffalo being interviewed

The viral interview clip also generated plenty of reactions online. One social media user wrote, “Quite an interesting approach! Works of this kind can be thought-provoking in terms of humor and social commentary. The journalist’s creativity is truly admirable.”

Another user commented, “This is peak internet absurdity. A reporter in Bangladesh attempting a formal interview with a cow simply because it resembles a certain former US president. The dedication is wild.”

Also Read: Bangladesh’s Famous ‘Trump’ Buffalo Saved From Eid Sacrifice After Gaining Nationwide Attention, Moved To Zoo