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Home > World News > Is India Selling BrahMos Missiles to Vietnam and Indonesia? Here’s What We Know

Is India Selling BrahMos Missiles to Vietnam and Indonesia? Here’s What We Know

India is in talks with Vietnam and Indonesia over potential BrahMos missile exports, but no official deal has been finalized yet.

Vietnam, Indonesia Interested In BrahMos
Vietnam, Indonesia Interested In BrahMos

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Published: Sun 2026-05-31 13:57 IST

India is really pushing ahead on defence exports, and the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile has ended up being one of the country’s most wanted military products. After the successful export agreement with the Philippines, people are now wondering if Vietnam and Indonesia might be next buyers, or at least interested in the missile system too.

Growing Interest in BrahMos

Vietnam and Indonesia they’ve reportedly said there’s interest, in getting the BrahMos missile system, as they look to shore up maritime safety and defence strength. This missile, developed together by India and Russia, is often described for its very high velocity, tight precision strike ability and adaptability across land along with sea and even air platforms.

Talks Underway

While India hasn’t officially said a final agreement with either Vietnam or Indonesia is locked in, talks around possible sales have been going on for a few years now, sort of in the background. Defence cooperation between India and both Southeast Asian countries has also grown deeper lately, especially across the Indo-Pacific region, and in practice the tempo seems to be increasing.

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Vietnam is viewed as one of the most serious potential buyers, largely because of its strategic worries in the South China Sea. Indonesia, meanwhile has shown its own willingness toward modernising its defence forces, and also pushing to improve coastal defence capabilities.

Philippines Deal Boosts Prospects

India’s big BrahMos export deal with the Philippines kind of showed that the country can deliver advanced missile systems to overseas partners. That win or whatever has also boosted international trust in India’s defence production sector, and, if we look ahead, it improves the chances for more exports down the line.

Strategic Importance

Potential BrahMos sales to Vietnam and Indonesia would uh, represent a major boost for India’s defence export ambitions , and help New Delhi’s broader goal of turning into a sort of global defence manufacturing hub. These kinds of deals would also help buttress India’s strategic relationships across Southeast Asia, and reinforce security cooperation in the Indo Pacific, in general.

No Official Confirmation Yet

At the moment, there’s no official confirmation that India has fully finalized the BrahMos missile export agreements with either Vietnam or Indonesia. Still, defence analysts think talks are persisting, and both nations are being treated as main contenders for any possible future purchases.  

If an actual deal gets signed, it would become yet another major milestone in India’s fast expanding defence export business, and it should also boost the worldwide standing of the BrahMos missile system even more.

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Is India Selling BrahMos Missiles to Vietnam and Indonesia? Here’s What We Know
Tags: India Defence ExportsIndia-Indonesia Defence CooperationIndia-Vietnam Defence RelationsIndonesia BrahMos DealSupersonic Cruise MissileVietnam BrahMos Deal

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Is India Selling BrahMos Missiles to Vietnam and Indonesia? Here’s What We Know
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