Kattalan Box Office Collection Day 3: Antony Varghese’s Film Sees 20% Dip, Crosses Rs 6 Crore Net in India

Kattalan Box Office Collection: Antony Varghese’s highly anticipated actioner Kattalan has wrapped up the third day of release with a bittersweet result. The film initially sent shockwaves through the box office, generating an incredible first-day response and locking in a massive opening day of ₹3.80 crore net. However, the pre-release hype and craze shockingly died down as the days passed, kind of a worrying trend for an action thriller that should have peaked during the weekend. While a minor post opening dip is common for big fan films, Kattalan’s sudden loss of momentum over the weekend has raised critical questions about its long term theatrical plans.

Despite the abrupt speedbraker, the film’s strong start still managed to secure an India gross collection of ₹7.69 crore over its initial three days.

The Box Office Breakdown (First 3 Days)

While Kattalan rode its hype to a career-best opening for Antony Varghese on Thursday, a steep second-day crash of 57.9% and a subsequent 20% slide on Saturday severely clipped its wings.

Domestic Net Collections

By the end of its first three days, the film’s total domestic net collection stood at ₹6.68 crore:

Day 1 (Thursday): ₹3.80 crore net (A powerhouse opening fueled by “Mikhael Universe” hype)

Day 2 (Friday): ₹1.60 crore net (A steep post-holiday drop-off)

Day 3 (Saturday): ₹1.28 crore net (A further 20% decline when a weekend surge was expected)

Language & Occupancy Highlights (Day 3)

On Saturday, nationwide theater occupancy settled at a low average of 16.1% across 1,832 shows. The primary Malayalam version continued to carry the heavy lifting, bringing in ₹0.98 crore net from 1,108 shows (15% occupancy). The Telugu and Tamil dubbed versions struggled to find a foothold, chipping in a modest ₹0.24 crore and ₹0.06 crore net respectively.

The Plot & Universe

For fans of raw Mollywood action, Kattalan serves as the hyper-violent third installment in the Mikhael Extended Universe, directly succeeding Nivin Pauly’s Mikhael (2019) and Unni Mukundan’s Marco (2024).

Co-written and directed by Paul George, the plot is set in the village of Aanakolli, an area plagued by escalating danger where wild elephants are driven out of the shrinking forests. The narrative initially follows Maari, a man who arrives as a savior to protect the villagers from the wilderness. However, greed and survival change everything as Maari eventually turns into a far greater problem than the wild beasts themselves. The storyline also relates directly to an unresolved mystery from Marco, exploring the dark aftermath of a cartel war and a brutal kidnapping.

The film leans into a metal aesthetic, featuring fabulous stunt sequences choreographed by Kecha Khamphakdee. The sheer volume and intensity of the action are amplified by a pounding, aggressive background music composed by KGF fame Ravi Basrur and songs by B. Ajaneesh Loknath.

The Cast & Crew

The project brings together an expansive, pan-Indian ensemble to fill out its gritty criminal underbelly:

Antony Varghese (Pepe): Delivers a fiercely committed, intensely physical performance as the main protagonist, Antony.

Sunil: Portrays Maari, the complex savior-turned-threat.

Jagadish & Siddique: Bring control and seasoned dramatic familiarity to the movie’s dialogue heavy spaces.

Supporting Cast: Features Kabir Duhan Singh, Hanan Shah, and Kill star Parth Tiwari as ruthless cartel players.

Dushara Vijayan: Marks her highly anticipated Malayalam cinema debut as Lucy, providing a tough, styling-heavy screen presence.

The Weekday Verdict: With an India gross of ₹7.69 crore locked in, the sudden weekend cool down means Kattalan has lost its safety cushion. Facing an uphill battle against holding monsters like Drishyam 3 and Karuppu, the film’s single-screen performance during the upcoming Monday-to-Thursday stretch will strictly dictate whether it can recover its ₹50 crore budget.

READ MORE: Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Mohanlal’s Thriller Receives Weekend Boost, Nears Rs 220 Crore Globally