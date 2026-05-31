Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Mohanlal’s Thriller Receives Weekend Boost, Nears Rs 220 Crore Globally

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection: Mohanlal’s iconic crime-thriller has done it again. Coming from a mid–week dull and navigating fresh box office competition, Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam 3 displayed a phenomenal comeback over its second weekend. On Day 10 of its release, the film witnessed a sharp surge 17.4% surge in ticket sales taking the global lifetime gross to a whooping Rs 219.69 crores.

Georgekutty’s masterclass in survival continues to pull massive crowds globally, cementing the film as one of the fastest Malayalam projects to make big numbers constantly and reach the heights of all-time box office charts.

Day 10 Box Office Breakdown

The suspense drama capitalized beautifully on Saturday evening and night shows, expanding its theater influence and recovering effortlessly from Friday’s minor dip.

Domestic Box Office (India)

On its tenth day, Drishyam 3 brought in Rs 5.05 crore net across India from 2,570 shows.

India Net Lifetime Total: Rs 91.30 crore

India Gross Lifetime Total: Rs 105.94 crore

Theater Occupancy: The film recorded a strong overall occupancy of 38.35%, which scaled up to a peak of 56.83% for night shows.

Territory-Wise Gross Highlights (Day 10)

Georgekutty’s home state Kerala continues to contribute the most to its box office collection with other neighboring states also coming in front give their respective due support:

Kerala: Rs 4.35 crore gross

Karnataka: Rs 61 lakh gross

Tamil Nadu: Rs 35 lakh gross

Andhra Pradesh & Telangana: Rs 25 lakh gross

Rest of India: Rs 30 lakh gross

Language-Wise Performance

The primary Malayalam version remains the undisputed powerhouse of this theatrical run, locking in Rs 4.55 crore net on Saturday across 1,892 shows (45% occupancy). The dubbed versions chipped in with steady, supplementary figures:

Tamil: Rs 20 lakh net (31% occupancy across 171 shows)

Telugu: Rs 20 lakh net (18% occupancy across 400 shows)

Kannada: Rs 10 lakh net (18% occupancy across 107 shows)

Overseas Dominance

International markets have been the secret weapon for Drishyam 3. On Saturday alone, the film generated Rs 6.00 crore gross overseas, aggressively driving its cumulative international total to an outstanding Rs 113.75 crore.

Navigating the ‘Kattalan’ Clash

The second-weekend growth is highly impressive considering Drishyam 3 had to share multiplex screens with Antony Varghese’s highly anticipated action film Kattalan.

While Kattalan launched with a strong opening day of Rs 3.80 crore net, fueled by younger crowds and action heads who are looking for ties to the Marco cinematic universe, Drishyam 3 successfully insulated its family audience. The deep-rooted loyalty to the Drishyam legacy has kept family footfalls entirely intact.

The Road Ahead: Having crossed the Rs 200 crore global milestone in just 7 days, Drishyam 3 is now sitting securely at Rs 219.69 crore mark. With Sunday’s advanced bookings indicating an even higher peak, the film is almost guaranteed to clear the Rs 225 crore mark effortlessly before the weekday test begins on Monday.

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