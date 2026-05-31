Kasol Weather Today May 31, 2026: Rain Likely In Parvati Valley, Check Temperature And Forecast

Kasol https://www.newsx.com/regionals/mumbai-weather-today-31-may-2026-monsoon-expected-to-arrive-in-next-seven-days-check-10-day-forecast-228291/ Update for May 31, 2026: Kasol is a popular hill station situated in the Parvati valley of the Kullu district. It is a major tourist spot for the people who want to get away from heat in the plains. But weather here is predicted to be nice but chances of occasional showers may arrive.

Will It Rain In Kasol Today (May 31, 2026)

According to weather forecasts, whole day the sky would be overcast perhaps with intermittent sunshine. The clouds might also help in bringing-down the temperatures. Kasol can be a relatively cooler place than almost all the cities across North India who are currently taken by a heat wave.

Weather forecast says there is a chance of light rain and scattered showers in and around Kasol today (May 31, 2026). But people should be insured with rain gear and weather for such activities as treks, visits, and campings in and around Chalal, Tosh and Manikaran should be checked well through the local weather reports.

Temperature To Remain Pleasant

Temperature stays moderate throughout the day and will be nice for tourists heading in the town and surrounding areas as compared to the rest of the northern and south Indian cities. Morning and evening temperatures are predicted to be relatively cooler especially in the higher floors of the valley Parvati.

Tourists traveling to Kasol must carry light-woollen clothing, waterproof jackets and appropriate footwear because of chances of rain. Tourists should check up-to-date road and weather conditions before starting for a long drive or trekking through the area.

Popular Attractions In And Around Kasol

It is certain that tourists would be inclined to visit the various popular tourist sites in and around the town such as: Kasol Market, Manikaran Sahib, Chalal Village, Tosh, Pulga etc. in spite of chances of rain. Milder mountain weather is one of the coolest demo’s during summer season.

Conclusion

On 31st May 2026, the chance of light rain in town and vicinity will last through the day with cloudy weather. Though some chance of weather disturbances might occur during the day, the mild temperature and overall scenic beauty of entire Parvati Valley area would be a boon for all the tourists.

Also Read: Mumbai Weather Today 31 May 2026: Monsoon Expected To Arrive In Next Seven Days, Check 10-Day Forecast

Disclaimer: Weather forecasts and temperature estimates mentioned in this article are based on information available from meteorological agencies and publicly accessible weather data at the time of publication. Weather conditions in hilly regions such as Kasol can change rapidly due to local atmospheric factors. Readers and travelers are advised to check the latest weather updates and official advisories before planning outdoor activities or travel.