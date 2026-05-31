LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Donald Trump Iran remarks business news gujarat-titans ghaziabad election news kanye west ai Tesla RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai donald trump Donald Trump Iran remarks business news gujarat-titans ghaziabad election news kanye west ai Tesla RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai donald trump Donald Trump Iran remarks business news gujarat-titans ghaziabad election news kanye west ai Tesla RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai donald trump Donald Trump Iran remarks business news gujarat-titans ghaziabad election news kanye west ai Tesla RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Donald Trump Iran remarks business news gujarat-titans ghaziabad election news kanye west ai Tesla RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai donald trump Donald Trump Iran remarks business news gujarat-titans ghaziabad election news kanye west ai Tesla RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai donald trump Donald Trump Iran remarks business news gujarat-titans ghaziabad election news kanye west ai Tesla RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai donald trump Donald Trump Iran remarks business news gujarat-titans ghaziabad election news kanye west ai Tesla RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Shocking Video Of Pregnant Woman Thrown Down By Dutch Police Goes Viral, Triggers Outrage

Shocking Video Of Pregnant Woman Thrown Down By Dutch Police Goes Viral, Triggers Outrage

A viral video showing Dutch police throwing a heavily pregnant woman to the ground during an arrest has sparked widespread outrage and calls for accountability. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine whether the officers used excessive force during the incident.

Shocking Video Of Pregnant Woman Thrown Down By Dutch Police Goes Viral, Triggers Outrage (Image: X)
Shocking Video Of Pregnant Woman Thrown Down By Dutch Police Goes Viral, Triggers Outrage (Image: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Sun 2026-05-31 11:58 IST

A viral clip, showing a woman who is heavily pregnant being shoved and then tossed to the ground by Dutch police during an arrest in the Netherlands, has kicked up a lot of anger online, and it also led to an official probe into what the officers did. The episode reportedly happened at an asylum seekers’ centre in Zeist, where police went in after reports of vandalism, threats, and maybe a knife related incident. The online footage that seems to be doing the rounds appears to show an officer grabbing the visibly pregnant woman in a rough way and pulling her down, then it all turns into this messy, frantic confrontation. 

Watch Video



What Happened Here?

The video went viral across social media, and in a short time thousands of users were openly condemning the police response, while also asking if anyone could justify that kind of pressure against a pregnant woman. In the clip, bystanders can be heard reacting in shock as she’s held down. Shortly after, a man believed to be with her runs toward the officer, and then there’s a scuffle that pulls in more than one police person. 

What Did Dutch Authorities Say?

Dutch authorities said they’ve confirmed that an internal review has been put in motion to look at what happened around the arrest, and to figure out if officers actually followed proper procedures. Police officials said it all happened during what they described as a fast, rapidly evolving, high risk situation. In the preliminary reports , officers were dealing with calls that included threats and possible violence when the confrontation began to escalate. Officials also added that body camera video and other evidence are currently being reviewed, to see if the force that was used matched what was unfolding at the time.

What Are The Viral Claims?

According to the woman, the incident unfolded shortly after her husband learned that his brother had been killed in Gaza. She says the devastating news left him distressed and led to a broken TV, which brought police to the centre. The woman was later forced to give birth prematurely following the incident and had to continue hospital visits after the birth.

Also Read: Why Is Paris Tense? Riots, Loot, Arson As PSG Beat Arsenal To Retain Champions League – Shocking Videos

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shocking Video Of Pregnant Woman Thrown Down By Dutch Police Goes Viral, Triggers Outrage
Tags: dutch policedutch police videoNetherlands newspolice brutality allegationspregnant woman arrestpregnant woman thrown to groundviral video

RELATED News

'27 Rajab' Boat: Iran Unveils Cruise Missile Armed High Speed Naval Attack Craft

All About US MQ-1 Predator Drone: Iran’s IRGC Downs US UAV

Watch: Trump Says US ‘Shouldn’t Have Been In Iran’

Who Was Anurup Reddy Koduru? Indian Student Drowns At Wisconsin Dam

Why Is Paris Tense? Riots, Loot, Arson As PSG Beat Arsenal To Retain Champions League – Shocking Videos

LATEST NEWS

Shocking Video Of Pregnant Woman Thrown Down By Dutch Police Goes Viral, Triggers Outrage

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 16: Suriya’s Film Gets Weekend Boost, Can It Still Cross Rs 300 Crore Amid Kattalan And Drishyam 3 Competition?

Next Full Moon 2026: When, Where and How to Watch the Stunning Strawberry Moon

PM Modi Mann Ki Baat 134th Episode Live Updates: Athletics Records & Summer Health Tips

WWE-AAA Noche de Los Grandes Results (May 30, 2026): Chad Gable Unmasked as Original El Grande Americano, Rey Fenix Wins Cruiserweight Title

World No Tobacco Day 2026: What is Active smoking vs passive smoking and how you can quit

Delhi Building Collapse In Mehrauli: 10 Victims Shifted To AIIMS Trauma Centre

Blast Box Office Collection Day 3: Arjun Sarja’s Film Sees Massive Growth, Roars Past Rs 12 Crore Globally

UP Police Constable Exam Date 2026 Announced: Check Exam Schedule, Admit Card Update and Important Details

India Cuts Export Duties On Petrol, Diesel, ATF: What Does It Mean For Refiners?

Shocking Video Of Pregnant Woman Thrown Down By Dutch Police Goes Viral, Triggers Outrage

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shocking Video Of Pregnant Woman Thrown Down By Dutch Police Goes Viral, Triggers Outrage

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shocking Video Of Pregnant Woman Thrown Down By Dutch Police Goes Viral, Triggers Outrage
Shocking Video Of Pregnant Woman Thrown Down By Dutch Police Goes Viral, Triggers Outrage
Shocking Video Of Pregnant Woman Thrown Down By Dutch Police Goes Viral, Triggers Outrage
Shocking Video Of Pregnant Woman Thrown Down By Dutch Police Goes Viral, Triggers Outrage

QUICK LINKS