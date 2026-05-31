Shocking Video Of Pregnant Woman Thrown Down By Dutch Police Goes Viral, Triggers Outrage

A viral clip, showing a woman who is heavily pregnant being shoved and then tossed to the ground by Dutch police during an arrest in the Netherlands, has kicked up a lot of anger online, and it also led to an official probe into what the officers did. The episode reportedly happened at an asylum seekers’ centre in Zeist, where police went in after reports of vandalism, threats, and maybe a knife related incident. The online footage that seems to be doing the rounds appears to show an officer grabbing the visibly pregnant woman in a rough way and pulling her down, then it all turns into this messy, frantic confrontation.

Watch Video







What Happened Here?

The video went viral across social media, and in a short time thousands of users were openly condemning the police response, while also asking if anyone could justify that kind of pressure against a pregnant woman. In the clip, bystanders can be heard reacting in shock as she’s held down. Shortly after, a man believed to be with her runs toward the officer, and then there’s a scuffle that pulls in more than one police person.

What Did Dutch Authorities Say?

Dutch authorities said they’ve confirmed that an internal review has been put in motion to look at what happened around the arrest, and to figure out if officers actually followed proper procedures. Police officials said it all happened during what they described as a fast, rapidly evolving, high risk situation. In the preliminary reports , officers were dealing with calls that included threats and possible violence when the confrontation began to escalate. Officials also added that body camera video and other evidence are currently being reviewed, to see if the force that was used matched what was unfolding at the time.

What Are The Viral Claims?

According to the woman, the incident unfolded shortly after her husband learned that his brother had been killed in Gaza. She says the devastating news left him distressed and led to a broken TV, which brought police to the centre. The woman was later forced to give birth prematurely following the incident and had to continue hospital visits after the birth.

Also Read: Why Is Paris Tense? Riots, Loot, Arson As PSG Beat Arsenal To Retain Champions League – Shocking Videos