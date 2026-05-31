LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Donald Trump Iran remarks business news gujarat-titans ghaziabad election news kanye west ai Tesla RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai donald trump Donald Trump Iran remarks business news gujarat-titans ghaziabad election news kanye west ai Tesla RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai donald trump Donald Trump Iran remarks business news gujarat-titans ghaziabad election news kanye west ai Tesla RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai donald trump Donald Trump Iran remarks business news gujarat-titans ghaziabad election news kanye west ai Tesla RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Donald Trump Iran remarks business news gujarat-titans ghaziabad election news kanye west ai Tesla RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai donald trump Donald Trump Iran remarks business news gujarat-titans ghaziabad election news kanye west ai Tesla RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai donald trump Donald Trump Iran remarks business news gujarat-titans ghaziabad election news kanye west ai Tesla RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai donald trump Donald Trump Iran remarks business news gujarat-titans ghaziabad election news kanye west ai Tesla RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > UP Police Constable Exam Date 2026 Announced: Check Exam Schedule, Admit Card Update and Important Details

UP Police Constable Exam Date 2026 Announced: Check Exam Schedule, Admit Card Update and Important Details

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced the UP Police Constable Exam Date 2026. Candidates appearing for the recruitment examination can check the complete schedule, admit card details and other important updates here.

UP Police Constable Exam Schedule
UP Police Constable Exam Schedule

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Published: Sun 2026-05-31 11:02 IST

UP Police Constable Exam Date 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has, officially announced the exam schedule for the UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026. Now lakhs of candidates who applied for this recruitment, are getting ready for the written exam, which is expected to take place in June.  

As per the newest notification, the UP Police Constable written examination will be conducted on June 8, June 9 and June 10, 2026. This exam will run in multiple shifts at different test centres across Uttar Pradesh, so candidates should stay alert about their exact slot.  

This recruitment drive is organised to fill 32,679 Constable vacancies in the Uttar Pradesh Police Department. The selection method basically includes a written test, then Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), document verification, and finally the medical examination, which is also part of the process.

You Might Be Interested In

UP Police Constable Exam 2026 Schedule

Exam Dates:
• June 8, 2026
• June 9, 2026
• June 10, 2026

Recruiting Authority:
Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB)

Post Name:
Police Constable

Total Vacancies:
32,679

Exam Mode:
Offline Written Examination

Admit Card Update

The UPPRPB is expected to release the admit card in the last days before the examination, like shortly. Candidates can access the hall ticket from the official website using the registration credentials they have already.  

The Exam City Intimation Slip is being released so candidates can figure out which examination city has been allotted to them and make travel arrangement well in advance, before the admit card actually gets issued.

How To Download UP Police Constable Admit Card

  1. Visit the official UPPRPB website.

  2. Click on the Constable Recruitment 2026 link.

  3. Open the admit card download section.

  4. Enter registration number and date of birth.

  5. Download and print the admit card for future use.

Important Instructions

• Carry a valid photo ID along with the admit card.
• Reach the examination centre before reporting time.
• Follow all examination guidelines issued by UPPRPB.
• Do not carry prohibited electronic devices inside the exam hall.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UP Police Constable Exam Date 2026 Announced: Check Exam Schedule, Admit Card Update and Important Details
Tags: Constable Exam ScheduleUP Constable Admit CardUP Police Bharti Exam DateUP Police Constable Exam Date 2026UP Police Recruitment UpdateUP Police Vacancy 2026UPPRPB Recruitment 2026

RELATED News

JENPAS UG Admit Card 2026 Out at wbjeeb.nic.in; Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket and Exam Instructions

Telangana TOSS SSC, Inter Results 2026 Declared at telanganaopenschool.org; Check Scorecard Download Link and Key Details

TS DEECET Result 2026 Declared at deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in; Download Rank Card and Check Counselling Details

CUET UG 2026 Delayed at Some Centers; NTA Revises Afternoon Exam Timing

RBSE Supplementary Result 2026 Declared for Classes 10 and 12; Check Scorecard Download Link and Result Details

LATEST NEWS

Blast Box Office Collection Day 3: Arjun Sarja’s Film Sees Massive Growth, Roars Past Rs 12 Crore Globally

'27 Rajab' Boat: Iran Unveils Cruise Missile Armed High Speed Naval Attack Craft

UP Police Constable Exam Date 2026 Announced: Check Exam Schedule, Admit Card Update and Important Details

India Cuts Export Duties On Petrol, Diesel, ATF: What Does It Mean For Refiners?

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: Bengaluru Police Issue Strict Advisory One Year After Chinnaswamy Stampede; No Bike Rallies or Public Celebrations

Delhi Weather Today, 31 May 2026: Rain Chances in Several Areas, Temperature Drops Across NCR; Check Maximum and Minimum Forecas

All About US MQ-1 Predator Drone: Iran’s IRGC Downs US UAV

Watch: Trump Says US ‘Shouldn’t Have Been In Iran’

World No Tobacco Day 2026 Motivational Quotes: Facebook & Instagram Statuses, Whatsapp Messages, SMS

Will Plastic Rupee Notes Replace Paper Currency? Here's What RBI Is Considering

UP Police Constable Exam Date 2026 Announced: Check Exam Schedule, Admit Card Update and Important Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UP Police Constable Exam Date 2026 Announced: Check Exam Schedule, Admit Card Update and Important Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UP Police Constable Exam Date 2026 Announced: Check Exam Schedule, Admit Card Update and Important Details
UP Police Constable Exam Date 2026 Announced: Check Exam Schedule, Admit Card Update and Important Details
UP Police Constable Exam Date 2026 Announced: Check Exam Schedule, Admit Card Update and Important Details
UP Police Constable Exam Date 2026 Announced: Check Exam Schedule, Admit Card Update and Important Details

QUICK LINKS