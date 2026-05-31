UP Police Constable Exam Date 2026 Announced: Check Exam Schedule, Admit Card Update and Important Details

UP Police Constable Exam Date 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has, officially announced the exam schedule for the UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026. Now lakhs of candidates who applied for this recruitment, are getting ready for the written exam, which is expected to take place in June.

As per the newest notification, the UP Police Constable written examination will be conducted on June 8, June 9 and June 10, 2026. This exam will run in multiple shifts at different test centres across Uttar Pradesh, so candidates should stay alert about their exact slot.

This recruitment drive is organised to fill 32,679 Constable vacancies in the Uttar Pradesh Police Department. The selection method basically includes a written test, then Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), document verification, and finally the medical examination, which is also part of the process.

UP Police Constable Exam 2026 Schedule

Exam Dates:

• June 8, 2026

• June 9, 2026

• June 10, 2026

Recruiting Authority:

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB)

Post Name:

Police Constable

Total Vacancies:

32,679

Exam Mode:

Offline Written Examination

Admit Card Update

The UPPRPB is expected to release the admit card in the last days before the examination, like shortly. Candidates can access the hall ticket from the official website using the registration credentials they have already.

The Exam City Intimation Slip is being released so candidates can figure out which examination city has been allotted to them and make travel arrangement well in advance, before the admit card actually gets issued.

How To Download UP Police Constable Admit Card

Visit the official UPPRPB website. Click on the Constable Recruitment 2026 link. Open the admit card download section. Enter registration number and date of birth. Download and print the admit card for future use.

Important Instructions

• Carry a valid photo ID along with the admit card.

• Reach the examination centre before reporting time.

• Follow all examination guidelines issued by UPPRPB.

• Do not carry prohibited electronic devices inside the exam hall.