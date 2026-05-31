World No Tobacco Day 2026 Motivational Quotes: Facebook & Instagram Statuses, Whatsapp Messages, SMS

Observed every year on May 31 World No Tobacco Day is a call to action against the health problems caused by smoking and nicotine. The World Health Organizations theme for 2026 is “Unmasking the Appeal – Countering Nicotine and Tobacco Addiction.” It tries to expose the marketing tactics used to get younger people hooked on vapes, e-cigarettes and pouches. You can make a difference by quitting tobacco. It helps you get your health back protects your family and takes control of your future.
Here are some posts you can use on media:
Instagram & Facebook Statuses
“Your lungs deserve fresh air, not smoke. Choose life this World No Tobacco Day! “
“The tobacco industry sells addiction, not a trend. Break the cycle. Quit today. #NoTobacco2026”
“Paying for cigarettes is like paying to harm yourself. Invest in your health instead. Your body will thank you! “
“Quitting smoking means getting your time, health and freedom.”
WhatsApp Messages
“Every time you smoke you miss a moment with loved ones. Choose memories over smoke this World No Tobacco Day. You are stronger than your cravings! “
“This World No Tobacco Day lets look beyond the packaging. Lets save our youth from addiction. Say NO to tobacco! “
“Quitting tobacco starts with one decision today. Wishing you strength and health for a smoke- life. Happy World No Tobacco Day!”
Short SMS Drafts
“Your life is worth more, than a smoke. Choose health and family. Say no to tobacco today! “
“Don’t let a habit ruin your future. Take a breath and quit tobacco for good this May 31!”
“Unmask the trap of nicotine addiction. Reclaim your health save money and protect ones. Quit today!”
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