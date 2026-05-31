Kangra Municipal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting of votes for the Kangra Municipal Corporation elections on 31 May will take place under strict security conditions. The civic body elections had taken place earlier this week and now candidates for the city have to wait for the results. The election authorities have finished their arrangements for the tally and will see the ward-wise trends, leads and outcomes as the vote counting takes place throughout the day.

How to Check Kangra Municipal Election Result 2026 Online Visit the official Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission website. Click on the Election Results 2026 section. Select Municipal Corporation Elections 2026. Choose Kangra Municipal Corporation from the list. View ward-wise leads, counting trends, and winning candidates. Refresh the page regularly for the latest official updates. Check the final results once counting is completed and officially declared. Stay tuned for the latest updates, winning candidates, vote margins, ward-wise results, and key highlights from the Kangra Municipal Election Result 2026. Disclaimer: Election-related information, counting trends, leads, and results mentioned in this live blog are based on updates received from election officials and publicly available sources. Readers are advised to verify final and official results through the Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission. Early trends, leads, and counting updates are subject to change until the completion of counting and the formal declaration of results.