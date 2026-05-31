Kangra Municipal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting of votes for the Kangra Municipal Corporation elections on 31 May will take place under strict security conditions. The civic body elections had taken place earlier this week and now candidates for the city have to wait for the results. The election authorities have finished their arrangements for the tally and will see the ward-wise trends, leads and outcomes as the vote counting takes place throughout the day.
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