Una Municipal Election Result 2026: 78.25 Per Cent Voter Turnout, Counting Begins At 9 AM

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chirag tyagi Karnataka Chief Minister Delhi News Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date bhagwant-mann bikaner ai Tesla Dawood Ibrahim RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai chirag tyagi Karnataka Chief Minister Delhi News Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date bhagwant-mann bikaner ai Tesla Dawood Ibrahim RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai chirag tyagi Karnataka Chief Minister Delhi News Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date bhagwant-mann bikaner ai Tesla Dawood Ibrahim RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai chirag tyagi Karnataka Chief Minister Delhi News Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date bhagwant-mann bikaner ai Tesla Dawood Ibrahim RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chirag tyagi Karnataka Chief Minister Delhi News Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date bhagwant-mann bikaner ai Tesla Dawood Ibrahim RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai chirag tyagi Karnataka Chief Minister Delhi News Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date bhagwant-mann bikaner ai Tesla Dawood Ibrahim RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai chirag tyagi Karnataka Chief Minister Delhi News Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date bhagwant-mann bikaner ai Tesla Dawood Ibrahim RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai chirag tyagi Karnataka Chief Minister Delhi News Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date bhagwant-mann bikaner ai Tesla Dawood Ibrahim RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Una Municipal Election Result 2026: 78.25 Per Cent Voter Turnout, Counting Begins At 9 AM

Una Municipal Election Result 2026: 78.25 Per Cent Voter Turnout, Counting Begins At 9 AM

Una municipal election result 2026: The whole process also demonstrates how local self government can be relevant to local problems regarding day to day civic issues, with good participation and fierce competition for each ward.

(Image: ANI/x)
(Image: ANI/x)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Sun 2026-05-31 07:28 IST

Himachal Pradesh municipal election result 2026: In Himachal Pradesh, the municipal election in the Una has been part of the broader Urban Local Body (ULB) elections conducted across the state in 2026. It was held at various municipal councils and nagar panchayats, with the Una Municipal Council being one of the larger civic parts to participate in the entire process. These elections were carried out under the watch of the State Election Commission, so that representatives could be picked to manage the everyday local governance, civic services, as well as development planning. Polling was fairly robust the state over, and there was a good attendance for grassroots democracy. 

Una Municipal Election Result 2026: Voter Turnout

77.97% voter turnout recorded across 6 Una urban local bodies. In the district of Una the civic polls were held in the wards of the Municipal Council of Una, Mehatpur Basdehra, Santoshgarh, Amb and some other nagar panchayats. In general, it can be said that the district showed good participation in the polling process and the polling took place in an orderly manner. There was proper coordination for a hassle free voting process in every ward and officers facilitated security and EVM management, even providing support at the polling stations as required. These elections are important because they determine the leadership of the local government and the immediate impact that has on the nature of the water supply, sanitation, maintenance of the roads, lighting of the streets, and other development schemes in Una and the surrounding belt.

Una Municipal Election Result 2026: A Tight Fight 

The numbers for the municipal bodies of Una, such as the Municipal Council Una, were yet to be added and other urban local bodies in the state of Himachal Pradesh as well. The State Election Commission phased the counting process, such that the results of most municipal councils and nagar panchayats were published quite soon after the voting, while a few urban local body results were published later. Political parties like Congress and BJP and others closely eyed what was next on the agenda as the polls are often seen as a barometer of public mood and are, sort of, a prelude to other state level polls to follow. Congress dismisses the claims of BJP winning. 

You Might Be Interested In

Una Municipal Election Result 2026: Counting Begins At 9 AM

Overall, the Una municipal election result 2026 is part of the broader civic election landscape in the state of Himachal Pradesh and is subtly influencing the dynamics of urban governance. The final decision will influence development policies and management decisions in the municipal level in Una district.  The results of the elections are being closely watched by everyone, not only because of the fact that they will determine the new municipal leadership for the coming term but also because they are still not finalised. Counting begins at 9 AM today. Stay tuned for more updates. 

Also Read: Mumbai Weather Today 31 May 2026: Monsoon Expected To Arrive In Next Seven Days, Check 10-Day Forecast

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Una Municipal Election Result 2026: 78.25 Per Cent Voter Turnout, Counting Begins At 9 AM
Tags: Himachal Nikay Chunav Result 2026Himachal Pradesh Civic PollsHimachal Pradesh Municipal Election Result 2026Una Civic Body Poll Results 2026Una Municipal Council ElectionUna Municipal Election Result 2026

RELATED News

Punjab Govt Approves Bills To End Contract Hiring

Moradabad Weather Update Today

Massive Dust Storm Turns Rajasthan Sky Orange | WATCH

Meerut Weather Update Today (30 May 2026): High Temperature Hits 36°C with Mostly Sunny Conditions across Meerut, Uttar Pradesh

UP Electricity Price Hike 2026: Calculate How Much More You Will Pay on Your Power Bill After New Tariff Increase

LATEST NEWS

Una Municipal Election Result 2026: 78.25 Per Cent Voter Turnout, Counting Begins At 9 AM

31 May 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Kanye West’s Turkey Concert: 118,000 Fans Attend Largest Ticketed Stadium Event Ever | Watch

Why Is Paris Tense? Riots, Loot, Arson As PSG Beat Arsenal To Retain Champions League – Shocking Videos

UEFA Champions League 2026 Prize Money: How Much Prize Money Will Paris Saint Germain Recieve on Winning Second Consecutive UCL Title; See Full Breakdown Here

Boston, Rhode Island explosion: Meteor Or Earthquake – What’s Behind Loud Boom? Experts Reveal

Who Was Chirag Tyagi? Para-Athlete Shot Dead In Ghaziabad Days After Qualifying For Para Asian Games

25-Year-Old Para-Athlete Chirag Tyagi Found Dead In Ghaziabad

Trump is fit but fat? What US President's medical reports revealed

Digital Frontier: Premium VPN Rise in India

Una Municipal Election Result 2026: 78.25 Per Cent Voter Turnout, Counting Begins At 9 AM

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Una Municipal Election Result 2026: 78.25 Per Cent Voter Turnout, Counting Begins At 9 AM

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Una Municipal Election Result 2026: 78.25 Per Cent Voter Turnout, Counting Begins At 9 AM
Una Municipal Election Result 2026: 78.25 Per Cent Voter Turnout, Counting Begins At 9 AM
Una Municipal Election Result 2026: 78.25 Per Cent Voter Turnout, Counting Begins At 9 AM
Una Municipal Election Result 2026: 78.25 Per Cent Voter Turnout, Counting Begins At 9 AM

QUICK LINKS