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Home > India News > Watch: Five-Storey Building Collapses In South Delhi’s Mehrauli; 4 Pulled Out, Rescue Operation On

Watch: Five-Storey Building Collapses In South Delhi’s Mehrauli; 4 Pulled Out, Rescue Operation On

A five-storey building collapsed in Mehrauli's Saeedulajab area in South Delhi on Saturday evening, triggering a major rescue operation.

South Delhi building collapse (Image: X/ ANI)
South Delhi building collapse (Image: X/ ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-05-30 21:31 IST

A five-story building collapsed in Mehrauli on Saturday evening. As the idea came up that there were some people trapped under the debris, a comprehensive search and rescue operation had to be launched. A prompt response to the incident had to be made in view of the fact that the building collapsed to form a huge pile of debris. Four people have been rescued so far, but more will surely follow as there may be other people under the debris. The incident happened in South Delhi, leading to immediate actions from the Delhi Fire Services, police, and other disaster response agencies. As per reports,  fire service officials recieved the news of the accident came at approximately 7:44 pm. Immediately after the alert, rescue operation began.

Rescue teams race against time as fears grow over trapped occupants

As the situation worsened, efforts to rescue victims increased, along with the call to send more personnel. According to the authorities, six vehicles from the fire department have been sent to the site in order to carry out the rescue efforts. Officers have also been dispatched to the scene in order to ensure the smooth running of the operation, as per reports. 

The team of rescuers is slowly clearing the debris from the rubble, trying their best to locate anyone who could be trapped below. It has not yet been established how many individuals were present within the building before its collapse, raising fears among South Delhi residents regarding any fatalities.

Four rescued alive as residents watch operation unfold

According to reports, at least four people have been pulled out alive from the debris so far. However, authorities have not immediately disclosed their condition. Medical teams remain on standby as rescuers continue working through the wreckage in South Delhi.

The collapse created panic in the neighbourhood, with residents gathering near the site shortly after the incident. Witnesses said they heard a loud crash before the multi-storey building suddenly came down, sending dust and debris into the surrounding area. Police have since cordoned off the locality to prevent onlookers from entering the danger zone and to ensure rescue work continues without disruption.

Cause of collapse remains under investigation

Reports say that no cause for the collapse of the building is known as of now. The government officials are still trying to ascertain the age of the building, if the building was fully occupied or there were ongoing renovations when the collapse took place.

Currently, the focus in South Delhi is on rescuing the victims. Rescuers are searching through the wreckage hoping to find survivors, pending more information that might shed light into the cause of the collapse.

Also Read: Why Did Phones Buzz Across Delhi? Weather Department Issues ‘Extremely Severe Alert’ For Rain And Thunderstorm    

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Watch: Five-Storey Building Collapses In South Delhi’s Mehrauli; 4 Pulled Out, Rescue Operation On
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Watch: Five-Storey Building Collapses In South Delhi’s Mehrauli; 4 Pulled Out, Rescue Operation On
Watch: Five-Storey Building Collapses In South Delhi’s Mehrauli; 4 Pulled Out, Rescue Operation On
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