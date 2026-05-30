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Home > India News > Delhi Weather Disrupts Flight Operations: Check For Delays, Diversions And Cancellations Inside

Delhi Weather Disrupts Flight Operations: Check For Delays, Diversions And Cancellations Inside

Bad weather disrupted flight operations at Delhi Airport, causing delays and diversions as thunderstorms, rain and strong winds affected the region. Airlines advised passengers to check flight status before travel. The IMD expects unstable weather to continue, raising the possibility of further disruptions and cancellations.

Delhi Weather Disrupts Flight Operations: Check For Delays, Diversions And Cancellations Inside (Via X)
Delhi Weather Disrupts Flight Operations: Check For Delays, Diversions And Cancellations Inside (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Sat 2026-05-30 19:40 IST

Bad weather in the national capital affected flight operations on Saturday, leading to delays and diversions at Delhi Airport. Thunderstorms, rain, lightning and strong winds swept across parts of Delhi-NCR, prompting airlines to advise passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport. The disruption comes amid a spell of unstable weather in northwestern India, driven by a western disturbance and moisture-laden winds that have triggered rain and thunderstorms across several regions.

Adverse Weather Affects Flight Operations

Several flights arriving in and departing from Delhi were impacted as weather conditions deteriorated during the day. Reduced visibility, gusty winds and thunderstorms made flying conditions challenging, forcing some airlines to adjust schedules and divert flights to nearby airports as a safety measure.

Aviation experts say sudden weather changes, especially thunderstorms and strong crosswinds, can significantly affect take-offs and landings, often leading to delays across the network.

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Airlines Ask Passengers To Stay Updated

As weather conditions remained unpredictable, several airlines issued travel advisories asking passengers to keep track of their flight status before heading to the airport.

Travelers were also advised to follow updates from airlines and airport authorities, as flight schedules can change quickly during adverse weather conditions. With rain affecting traffic movement in parts of Delhi-NCR, airlines suggested that passengers leave early for the airport to avoid unnecessary delays on the road.

Delays, Diversions And Possible Cancellations

Although airport operations continued, changing weather conditions increased the possibility of delays and schedule changes throughout the day. Passengers were urged to be prepared for possible cancellations, diversions or rescheduled departures depending on how the weather evolved.

Experts recommend checking airline websites, mobile apps and official airport channels for the latest information before travelling.

Why Is Delhi’s Weather Changing?

According to meteorologists, the current weather activity is being caused by a western disturbance interacting with moisture from the Bay of Bengal, along with a cyclonic circulation over parts of northwestern India. This has led to cloud formation, thunderstorms, lightning, rainfall and strong winds across Delhi-NCR and neighbouring areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that these fluctuating weather conditions are likely to continue over the next few days, with more spells of rain and thunderstorms possible.

Rain Brings Relief From Heat

While the weather has disrupted travel plans for many passengers, it has also brought relief from the intense heat that had gripped Delhi in recent weeks.

Cloudy skies, cooler winds and rainfall have helped bring temperatures down, making conditions more pleasant compared to the hot and humid weather seen earlier. Weather experts say temperatures are expected to remain relatively comfortable as long as rain-bearing systems continue to influence the region.

What Are The Tips For Travelers?

Passengers flying from Delhi should keep a few things in mind:

  • Check flight status before leaving for the airport.
  • Stay connected with your airline for the latest updates.
  • Leave early to account for traffic delays caused by rain.
  • Keep alternate travel plans ready in case of disruptions.
  • Monitor weather conditions throughout the day.
  • Flight Disruptions Could Continue

With thunderstorms and intermittent rain expected to persist, airport authorities and airlines are likely to remain on alert. While passenger safety remains the top priority, travelers should be prepared for possible delays, diversions and cancellations if weather conditions worsen.

Currently, passengers are advised to stay informed, follow official updates and plan their journeys accordingly to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

ALSO READ: Why Did Phones Buzz Across Delhi? Weather Department Issues ‘Extremely Severe Alert’ For Rain And Thunderstorm

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Delhi Weather Disrupts Flight Operations: Check For Delays, Diversions And Cancellations Inside
Tags: Delhi airport newsDelhi airport operationsDelhi flight delaysDelhi flight diversionsDelhi rain impactdelhi weather updateflight cancellations DelhiIMD weather alert

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Delhi Weather Disrupts Flight Operations: Check For Delays, Diversions And Cancellations Inside

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Delhi Weather Disrupts Flight Operations: Check For Delays, Diversions And Cancellations Inside
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