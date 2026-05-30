Vinesh Phogat’s Asian Games 2026 Dream Ends in Heartbreak! Wrestling Legend Crashes Out of Trials, Leaves Mat With Emotional ‘Mai Waapis Aungi’ Cry

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abhishek Banerjee attack congress Delhi AQI Update Tesla Dawood Ibrahim RTI activist death iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Henry Nowak CNG price hike Mumbai Abhishek Banerjee attack congress Delhi AQI Update Tesla Dawood Ibrahim RTI activist death iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Henry Nowak CNG price hike Mumbai Abhishek Banerjee attack congress Delhi AQI Update Tesla Dawood Ibrahim RTI activist death iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Henry Nowak CNG price hike Mumbai Abhishek Banerjee attack congress Delhi AQI Update Tesla Dawood Ibrahim RTI activist death iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Henry Nowak CNG price hike Mumbai
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abhishek Banerjee attack congress Delhi AQI Update Tesla Dawood Ibrahim RTI activist death iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Henry Nowak CNG price hike Mumbai Abhishek Banerjee attack congress Delhi AQI Update Tesla Dawood Ibrahim RTI activist death iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Henry Nowak CNG price hike Mumbai Abhishek Banerjee attack congress Delhi AQI Update Tesla Dawood Ibrahim RTI activist death iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Henry Nowak CNG price hike Mumbai Abhishek Banerjee attack congress Delhi AQI Update Tesla Dawood Ibrahim RTI activist death iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Henry Nowak CNG price hike Mumbai
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Vinesh Phogat’s Asian Games 2026 Dream Ends in Heartbreak! Wrestling Legend Crashes Out of Trials, Leaves Mat With Emotional ‘Mai Waapis Aungi’ Cry

Vinesh Phogat’s Asian Games 2026 Dream Ends in Heartbreak! Wrestling Legend Crashes Out of Trials, Leaves Mat With Emotional ‘Mai Waapis Aungi’ Cry

Vinesh Phogat's bid to represent India at the Asian Games 2026 ended in heartbreak after the former champion suffered a narrow 4-6 semi-final defeat to Meenakshi Goyat in the women's 53kg selection trials. The loss came just a day after the Supreme Court cleared her participation and WFI allowed her to compete in the category.

Vinesh Phogat lost in Asian Games 2026 selection tournament's semi-final. Image Credit: ANI
Vinesh Phogat lost in Asian Games 2026 selection tournament's semi-final. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-05-30 17:49 IST

Asian Games 2026 Trials: Vinesh Phogat was knocked out of the Asian Games selection trials after losing to Meenakshi Goyat 4-6 in a close semifinal match of the women’s 53kg category here on Saturday. With the defeat, the hopes of Vinesh coming back with a vengeance and the chances of her bagging a spot at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan will be crushed. Vinesh had earlier relied on her experience to defeat a very feisty Nishu to reach the quarterfinals. After overcoming Jyoti 7-1, Vinesh came up against a very technically sound Nishu.

Vinesh Phogat lose Asian Games 2026 berth



Vinesh Phogat’s hopes of representing India at the Asian Games 2026 have been shattered after a close semifinal loss to Meenakshi Goyat in the trials on Saturday. The 53-kg division grappler lost 4-6 to Meenakshi Goyat at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. Goyat will meet Antim Panghal in the final after the latter easily defeated Pooja Gehlot 5-1. The winner of the two matches will be given the Asian Games spot that will take place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan later this year.

Asian Games 2026 Trials: Tough fight ahead of semi-finals for Vinesh Phogat

Opening up with a huge 5-0 lead, Nishu almost secured a pin on the star wrestler in the opening period after an incredible four-point throw Still she barely escaped the situation. The match was very tense, remains even emotionally, though both players struggled with the screens technically, and there were lots of interruptions due to challenges. The long breaks that resulted from these gave Vinesh the much needed time to relax and recover. She is still very skilled technically Yet her time off from wrestling has really affected her level of fitness. Nishu took advantage of the half head locks largely and so she was able to hold Vinesh down and control her most of the time, but Vinesh was just looking for that one move that would completely change the situation, and she was able to get it at the second period, a very strong four-pointer throw of Nishu on the mat. Vinesh was chasing a pin with Nishu in her hold.

Asian Games 2026: WFI allows Vinesh Phogat to compete in trials

Vinesh Phogat was given the go-ahead to compete in the 53kg division at the Asian Games 2026 selection trials earlier in the day after the WFI changed its former stance. The decision was made after a widely shared circular that suggested Vinesh could only compete in the 50kg division caused controversy. However, a video of the proceedings, where Vinesh passionately defended her stand before WFI officials before the wrestler was allowed to compete in the trials, drew more attention.

Also Read: Asian Games 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Earns Team India Call-up; Shubman Gill And Suryakumar Yadav Miss Out | Check Full Probables Squad

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vinesh Phogat’s Asian Games 2026 Dream Ends in Heartbreak! Wrestling Legend Crashes Out of Trials, Leaves Mat With Emotional ‘Mai Waapis Aungi’ Cry
Tags: Asian Games 2026Asian Games trialsIndia Wrestling TeamMeenakshi Goyatvinesh phogatVinesh Phogat Asian GamesWFIWrestling Trials

RELATED News

Asian Games 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Earns Team India Call-up; Shubman Gill And Suryakumar Yadav Miss Out | Check Full Probables Squad

PAK vs AUS, 1st ODI Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Pakistan vs Australia ODI Series?

India vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming : Where to Watch Unity Cup Football match on TV and Online In India?

IPL 2026: Kumar Sangakkara Questions Sam Curran’s Injury After England All-Rounder Returns for Surrey Following Rajasthan Royals Exit

PAK vs AUS: Shaheen Afridi’s ‘Aapke Liye 200 Ki Speed Par Bowling Karunga…’ Remark Before 1st ODI vs Australia in Rawalpindi Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO

LATEST NEWS

Eggs, Stones Thrown At TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee | WATCH

Vinesh Phogat’s Asian Games 2026 Dream Ends in Heartbreak! Wrestling Legend Crashes Out of Trials, Leaves Mat With Emotional ‘Mai Waapis Aungi’ Cry

Meta Collecting Employee Computer Usage Data To Train AI: Raising Privacy Concers And GDRP Scrutiny

Horoscope Tomorrow 31 May, 2026: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

LanguageNext Marks 15 Years of French Courses for Canadian Immigration

'Chacha Ki Daring Toh Dekho': Elderly Man Risks His Life To...

India Is Rapidly Embracing AI In Hiring And Workplaces Despite Ongoing Cocerns About Job Loss

DK Shivakumar Chooses June 3 For His Oath Ceremony

BharathCloud Aligns with BDIA at Bharat Digital Samvad to Advance India’s Sovereign AI Infrastructure Vision

Delhi-NCR Weather: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Bring Respite From Heat

Vinesh Phogat’s Asian Games 2026 Dream Ends in Heartbreak! Wrestling Legend Crashes Out of Trials, Leaves Mat With Emotional ‘Mai Waapis Aungi’ Cry

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vinesh Phogat’s Asian Games 2026 Dream Ends in Heartbreak! Wrestling Legend Crashes Out of Trials, Leaves Mat With Emotional ‘Mai Waapis Aungi’ Cry

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vinesh Phogat’s Asian Games 2026 Dream Ends in Heartbreak! Wrestling Legend Crashes Out of Trials, Leaves Mat With Emotional ‘Mai Waapis Aungi’ Cry
Vinesh Phogat’s Asian Games 2026 Dream Ends in Heartbreak! Wrestling Legend Crashes Out of Trials, Leaves Mat With Emotional ‘Mai Waapis Aungi’ Cry
Vinesh Phogat’s Asian Games 2026 Dream Ends in Heartbreak! Wrestling Legend Crashes Out of Trials, Leaves Mat With Emotional ‘Mai Waapis Aungi’ Cry
Vinesh Phogat’s Asian Games 2026 Dream Ends in Heartbreak! Wrestling Legend Crashes Out of Trials, Leaves Mat With Emotional ‘Mai Waapis Aungi’ Cry

QUICK LINKS