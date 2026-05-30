Vinesh Phogat’s Asian Games 2026 Dream Ends in Heartbreak! Wrestling Legend Crashes Out of Trials, Leaves Mat With Emotional ‘Mai Waapis Aungi’ Cry

Asian Games 2026 Trials: Vinesh Phogat was knocked out of the Asian Games selection trials after losing to Meenakshi Goyat 4-6 in a close semifinal match of the women’s 53kg category here on Saturday. With the defeat, the hopes of Vinesh coming back with a vengeance and the chances of her bagging a spot at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan will be crushed. Vinesh had earlier relied on her experience to defeat a very feisty Nishu to reach the quarterfinals. After overcoming Jyoti 7-1, Vinesh came up against a very technically sound Nishu.

Vinesh Phogat lose Asian Games 2026 berth







Vinesh Phogat’s hopes of representing India at the Asian Games 2026 have been shattered after a close semifinal loss to Meenakshi Goyat in the trials on Saturday. The 53-kg division grappler lost 4-6 to Meenakshi Goyat at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. Goyat will meet Antim Panghal in the final after the latter easily defeated Pooja Gehlot 5-1. The winner of the two matches will be given the Asian Games spot that will take place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan later this year.

Asian Games 2026 Trials: Tough fight ahead of semi-finals for Vinesh Phogat

Opening up with a huge 5-0 lead, Nishu almost secured a pin on the star wrestler in the opening period after an incredible four-point throw Still she barely escaped the situation. The match was very tense, remains even emotionally, though both players struggled with the screens technically, and there were lots of interruptions due to challenges. The long breaks that resulted from these gave Vinesh the much needed time to relax and recover. She is still very skilled technically Yet her time off from wrestling has really affected her level of fitness. Nishu took advantage of the half head locks largely and so she was able to hold Vinesh down and control her most of the time, but Vinesh was just looking for that one move that would completely change the situation, and she was able to get it at the second period, a very strong four-pointer throw of Nishu on the mat. Vinesh was chasing a pin with Nishu in her hold.

Asian Games 2026: WFI allows Vinesh Phogat to compete in trials

Vinesh Phogat was given the go-ahead to compete in the 53kg division at the Asian Games 2026 selection trials earlier in the day after the WFI changed its former stance. The decision was made after a widely shared circular that suggested Vinesh could only compete in the 50kg division caused controversy. However, a video of the proceedings, where Vinesh passionately defended her stand before WFI officials before the wrestler was allowed to compete in the trials, drew more attention.

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