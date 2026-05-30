Delhi-NCR Weather: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Bring Respite From Heat | Check Forecast For Tomorrow

Delhi Weather: Delhi-NCR residents experienced a respite from the scorching heat on Saturday as clouds, lower temperatures, and the chance of rain brought a marked weather shift. A yellow alert for the capital is in place, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), warning of light rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds later in the day. The temperature dropped below normal in Delhi on Saturday morning. Delhi’s base weather station, Safdarjung, recorded a minimum temperature of 24.6°C, two degrees shy of the seasonal mean and slightly lower than Friday’s minimum.

The cooler weather is a much-needed break for many Delhi residents after days of non-stop heat and stuffiness.

Rain, Lightning, and Strong Winds Possible

Very light to light rain is likely over many parts of Delhi, according to the weather department along with thunderstorms and lightning in the afternoon and evening hours.

There is also a chance of strong winds of 40-50 kmph. Similar weather is expected over parts of the National Capital Region on Sunday as well, with the yellow alert still in place.

The change in weather is expected to bring frippery outdoors, even if commuters might have to deal with spattering rain and gusty winds presently.

Daytime Temps Likely To Drop Further

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said Delhi’s maximum temperature will stay in the region of 34°C to 36°C, which is a bit lower than the temperature readings recorded this week.

The cloud cover, showery spell and gale are likely to curb the temperatures over the next couple of days.

Sunny Weather Improves Air Quality

Additionally, the brisk and cooler weather also contributed to cleansing Delhi’s air. The January 4th’s air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 82 at 9am on Saturday, falling in the satisfactory range and much better than the average AQI figure of 123 on the previous day. It had been to be moderate, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The experts believe the stronger winds and sporadic weather change have helped to clear the air all over the national capital.

What’s Featuring In The Weather Change?

The gradual onset of the bold weather activity is said to be the result of a combination of factors. A western disturbance, a cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan and surrounding areas and moisture-filled winds from the Bay of Bengal are all shaping the weather pattern over much of nw India, including Delhi-NCR.

These will ensure that weather conditions remain unstable with intermittent showering, storms, cloud cover, temperature changes in the coming days.

AQI Expected To Remain Moderate

Air quality in Delhi will primarily stay in the moderate category for the next few days- as per the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS), though the air quality may improve during times of moderating rains and wind.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Temperatures: The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 35°C & 37°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover around 24°C.

Weather Conditions: Delhi-NCR is expected to witness overcast skies, with intermittent spells of light rain and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph at times.

Impact: The expected rainfall and cloud cover are likely to keep heatwave conditions at bay, providing continued relief from the recent spell of intense heat. However, temperatures are expected to gradually rise again as the region moves into the coming week.

Advisory For Residents

In advisory to its residents, authorities have warned to stay awake during times of storms and strong winds. Shocks showers, lightning, and blustery winds could hamper traffic movement and outdoor activities in some regions.

Travelers in the afternoon and evening are advised to stay alert to timely weather updates and plan accordingly. With active rain-bearing systems over the region, Delhi-NCR should experience moderate weather with occasional showers and respite from the severe heat till the weekend.

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