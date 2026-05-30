UP Electricity Price Hike 2026: Calculate How Much More You Will Pay on Your Power Bill After New Tariff Increase

As millions of households in Uttar Pradesh face hot summer weather a big problem has hit people who use electricity at home for businesses and industries. The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has made an announcement that there will be a higher electricity tariff across the state. This change affects over 37 million people who will have to adjust their budgets away. The state government has decided to use a method to calculate electricity costs. This method directly adds to the amount of electricity you use. With prices of things already going up because of inflation this change to electricity rates means your next utility bills will be more expensive.

The New Calculation: How Much More You Have to Pay

The bottom line for any consumer in Uttar Pradesh is simple: your power expense is seeing a uniform, flat increase of 10 percent. Unlike baseline structural tariff changes that adjust the cost per individual unit dynamically across differing consumption slabs, this hike will act as an outright multiplier on your final calculated bill.

Average Household Impact

If a typical household uses electricity to run air conditioners and coolers during the summer and their monthly bill is around ₹4,000 they will have to pay an extra ₹400 starting next month.

Small Businesses and Commercial Retail

For shops and businesses that use a lot of electricity and have a monthly bill of around ₹15,000 their payout will increase by ₹1,500 right away.

Industrial and Agricultural Slabs

Big factories and heavy equipment users will see their costs go up by tens of thousands of rupees every month. This will significantly reduce their profits.

Understanding the Change: What is the FPPAS Surcharge?

The reason for this increase is something called the Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge (FPPAS). This is based on rules made by the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission. The FPPAS is a way to pass on costs to consumers. The current 10 percent increase is to cover the costs of generating electricity and buying fuel that happened in March.

Why Are Power Rates Climbing Right Now?

The main reason for the prices is the unstable global energy market and problems with buying power in India. There are also issues with how electricity’s purchased in the state.

The state had agreed to buy electricity at ₹4.94 per unit. Had to buy it at ₹5.86 per unit from private companies. This difference has added ₹1,610 crore to the states electricity costs, which consumers will now pay.

When Will the Hike Reflect, in Your Bill?

Consumers do not have time to prepare for the increased rates. The new surcharge will be applied immediately to electricity usage. This means the higher costs will appear in the June billing cycle. Also an identical 10 percent surcharge might also apply in July.

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