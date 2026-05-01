Registrations Opens For Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026, Pilgrimage Set For June–August

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will take place between June and August this year, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Thursday.

The pilgrimage will be organised through two routes – Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand and Nathu La in Sikkim.

According to the MEA, a total of 20 groups will take part in the Yatra, with 10 groups having 50 pilgrims each. The Yatra will be conducted in coordination with the Chinese government.

The ministry stated that the official website (kmy.gov.in) has been opened for online applications. The entire registration and selection process has been made fully digital, with applicants required to register and submit their forms online. The MEA emphasised that applicants do not need to send physical letters or faxes, as all communication and feedback will be handled through the website.



The selection of pilgrims will be conducted through a “fair, computer-generated, random and gender-balanced selection process,” the release said. Applicants will also have the option to apply for both routes with a priority preference or choose only one route.



The last date for registration has been set as May 19.



The MEA noted that the online system allows applicants to register feedback, suggestions, and queries directly through the portal, aiming to make the pilgrimage process more transparent and accessible.



Kailash Manasarovar Yatra (KMY) is known for its religious value and cultural significance. It is undertaken by hundreds of people every year. Being significant to Hindus as the abode of Lord Shiva, it holds religious importance also for the Jains and the Buddhists.



Earlier in March, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to 555 pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra at Lok Bhavan.



Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said, “So that the devotees of Uttar Pradesh face no problems, it was for this very purpose that we constructed the Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan in Ghaziabad in 2017-18. The government’s effort has been to ensure that devotees receive good facilities at every pilgrimage site. In 2025, more than 164 crore devotees visited various religious sites across Uttar Pradesh, of which approximately 66 crore participated in the Prayagraj Mahakumbh alone.”



He further emphasised, “The double-engine government’s complete focus is on rapidly advancing the potential of the tourism sector and, through these means, accelerating the development of Uttar Pradesh while creating new employment opportunities.” (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

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