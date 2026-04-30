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Home > Sports News > GT vs RCB: Catch or No Catch? Jason Holder’s Disputed Grab Triggers Heated Reaction from Virat Kohli During IPL 2026 Match

GT vs RCB: Catch or No Catch? Jason Holder’s Disputed Grab Triggers Heated Reaction from Virat Kohli During IPL 2026 Match

A controversial umpiring call in Ahmedabad has left Virat Kohli and the RCB dugout fuming. Replays of Jason Holder’s sliding catch to dismiss Rajat Patidar suggest the ball may have touched the turf, yet the third umpire’s decision stood. Dive into the details of the heated sideline confrontation and how the dismissal derailed RCB’s middle order against the Gujarat Titans.

GT vs RCB: Catch or No Catch? Jason Holders Disputed Grab Triggers Heated Reaction from Virat Kohli During IPL 2026 Match. Photo X
GT vs RCB: Catch or No Catch? Jason Holders Disputed Grab Triggers Heated Reaction from Virat Kohli During IPL 2026 Match. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Thu 2026-04-30 22:29 IST

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GT vs RCB: Catch or No Catch? Jason Holder’s Disputed Grab Triggers Heated Reaction from Virat Kohli During IPL 2026 Match

GT vs RCB: The high-stakes IPL 2026 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium was plunged into controversy on Thursday following a disputed catch that left the RCB dugout—and specifically Virat Kohli—visibly incensed. The flashpoint occurred during the middle overs of RCB’s first innings, significantly shifting the momentum of the game.

The Disputed Catch

The incident unfolded when RCB’s middle-order mainstay, Rajat Patidar, attempted to pull a delivery from Arshad Khan. The shot resulted in a top edge that soared toward the deep backward square leg region. Jason Holder, the West Indies international, sprinted to his right and executed a full-stretch dive to pouch the ball inches from the turf.

While Holder celebrated immediately, the on-field umpires referred the decision to the third umpire to check the fairness of the catch. Replays from multiple angles appeared to show the ball potentially grazing the grass as Holder completed his sliding motion. Despite the visual uncertainty and the lack of conclusive evidence that the ball was held cleanly throughout the movement, the decision was given out, ruling Patidar out for 19 runs off 15 balls.

Kohli’s Animated Outburst

The decision sparked an immediate and fiery reaction from Virat Kohli. Having already been dismissed earlier in the powerplay, Kohli was seen near the dugout gesturing wildly and questioning the officiating. His frustration was echoed by head coach Andy Flower, who was later seen in an intense discussion with the fourth umpire, reportedly seeking clarification on how the review reached its conclusion.

For Kohli, the “out” call wasn’t just about the mechanics of the catch; it was about the timing. Patidar has been a key figure in a middle order that has struggled to find consistency when batting first this season, and his departure disrupted the team’s rhythm just as they were looking to build a substantial total.

RCB’s Middle Order Struggles Continue

Patidar’s exit triggered a familiar collapse for the Bengaluru-based franchise as they managed to get only 155 runs on the board. While RCB has been a chasing juggernaut this season—thanks to the likes of Tim David and Romario Shepherd—their ability to set a total in the first innings remains a glaring weakness.

The middle-order performance against the Titans highlighted these concerns:

  • Jitesh Sharma: 1 run

  • Krunal Pandya: 4 runs

  • Tim David: 9 runs

Even the introduction of Venkatesh Iyer as an Impact Player failed to provide the necessary late-innings impetus. As the tournament enters its business end, the reliance on the top order is becoming a major tactical concern. While the controversial dismissal of Patidar will dominate the headlines, the broader issue for RCB remains their inability to stabilize the ship when their star openers are back in the shed.

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Tags: GT vs RCBGT vs RCB controversygujarat-titansIPL 2026Rajat PatidarVirat Kohli reaction on Rajat Patidar dismissalvirat kohli’

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GT vs RCB: Catch or No Catch? Jason Holder’s Disputed Grab Triggers Heated Reaction from Virat Kohli During IPL 2026 Match

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GT vs RCB: Catch or No Catch? Jason Holder’s Disputed Grab Triggers Heated Reaction from Virat Kohli During IPL 2026 Match

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GT vs RCB: Catch or No Catch? Jason Holder’s Disputed Grab Triggers Heated Reaction from Virat Kohli During IPL 2026 Match
GT vs RCB: Catch or No Catch? Jason Holder’s Disputed Grab Triggers Heated Reaction from Virat Kohli During IPL 2026 Match
GT vs RCB: Catch or No Catch? Jason Holder’s Disputed Grab Triggers Heated Reaction from Virat Kohli During IPL 2026 Match
GT vs RCB: Catch or No Catch? Jason Holder’s Disputed Grab Triggers Heated Reaction from Virat Kohli During IPL 2026 Match

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