GT vs RCB: Virat Kohli Scripts History, Creates New World Record During IPL 2026 Match

GT vs RCB: Virat Kohli is a legend that keeps pushing the limits of T20 cricket. Once again, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) icon made his name in the record books on Thursday, April 30, in a high-octane IPL 2026 clash against the Gujarat Titans. Kohli, playing at the majestic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, became the first cricketer ever to cross the monumental landmark of 8,000 IPL runs scored only on Indian soil.

A Historic Over in Ahmedabad

Kohli was featuring in his 232nd IPL match in India and needed just 12 runs to reach the milestone. He did not take time to establish his dominion. Kohli took on the South African pacer Kagiso Rabada in the second over of the innings and put on a masterclass, boundary-hunting spree.

He had added a few runs before sitting on 9 when he cracked a sweet boundary on the third ball of the over to officially join the 8,000-run club. But that wasn’t the end of the assault, Kohli famously hit Rabada for five successive fours in that one over, briefly silencing the Ahmedabad crowd. Rabada did get his revenge in the fourth over when he dismissed Kohli but the damage was done. Kohli was dismissed after a rapid 28 off 13 balls, including five fours and a six, to take his IPL runs total in India to 8,016.

Dominating the Charts

Kohli’s achievement places him in a league of his own, far ahead of his closest contemporaries. In the list of most IPL runs scored within India, he is followed by:

Rohit Sharma: 6,274 runs in 237 matches.

Shikhar Dhawan: 5,819 runs in 187 matches.

The gulf between Kohli and the rest is a sobering reminder of his never-seen-before consistency over two decades. The achievement comes just days after April 27 when Kohli became the first player to cross the 9,000-run mark in overall IPL. Most of his runs have come in India but he has been effective overseas too, accumulating 246 runs in South Africa and 778 in the UAE across different versions of the tournament.

A Global Benchmark

This is not just an IPL record, but a world record for most runs scored in T20s in a tournament in one country. Now Kohli has gone past James Vince, who held the record with 6,357 runs for Hampshire in England’s T20 Blast.

With RCB looking to seal the top spot in the IPL 2026 points table, Kohli’s “run-machine” mode is their biggest asset. The King at 37 has shown no signs of slowing down. For it’s not 8,000 runs in a country or 9,000 runs in a league. He is truly peerless in the world of cricket.

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