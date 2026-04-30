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Home > Tech and Auto News > Oben Electric Launches Oben Rorr EVO At Rs 99,999 In India: Check Range, Top Speed, Features, Battery And ‘SmartIQ’ Details

Oben Electric Launches Oben Rorr EVO At Rs 99,999 In India: Check Range, Top Speed, Features, Battery And ‘SmartIQ’ Details

Oben Electric has launched the Oben Rorr EVO at an introductory price of Rs 99,999, offering a 180 km range, 110 km/h top speed, fast charging, and AI-based SmartIQ ride mode.

Oben Rorr EVO (image: X/ ObenElectric)
Oben Rorr EVO (image: X/ ObenElectric)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-04-30 18:17 IST

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Oben Electric Launches Oben Rorr EVO At Rs 99,999 In India: Check Range, Top Speed, Features, Battery And ‘SmartIQ’ Details

Oben Electric has unveiled the Oben Rorr EVO, the company’s latest addition to its electric motorcycles and an effort to grow their share of India’s burgeoning EV market. For the first 10,000 customers, the company is offering the Oben Rorr EVO at a limited introductory price of Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom), with regular pricing eventually being established at Rs 1,24,999 (ex-showroom).

According to the manufacturer, the Oben Rorr EVO was developed to provide excellent performance and utility, so it is capable of being used as an everyday motorcycle. Bookings for the Oben Rorr EVO can be made for only Rs 777 at the moment, and customer deliveries and test rides will commence in June 2026 at all of its 150 dealerships.

Oben Rorr EVO Design: Bold Look And Strong Road Presence

The Oben Rorr EVO makes a bold first impression with its aggressive, defined look. It has a great presence on the road because of its wide stance. The front end of the bike features a projector headlight complemented by a distinctive looking position light (also found at the rear). 

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With sculptured body work and high-quality detail, the ride quality will be excellent. The balance in proportions also makes riding in an upright position comfortable on city roads or long distances.

Oben Rorr EVO Specs: Speed, Range And Fast Charging

As per reporyts, in terms of performance, the Oben Rorr EVO has a maximum speed of 110 km/h and an official range of 180 km in IDC (Indian Driving Cycle; City Driving) Conditions. Also the charging system allows for fast charging, it will take less than 90 minutes to charge to 80% using the Oben Plug fast charger.

Additionally, this e-motorcycle has an integrated charger for the day-to-day use of everyday users (Oben Port). One of the other key highlights is that it has one of the fastest acceleration speeds, allowing it to go to 40 kmph from a stop in 3 seconds and thus has excellent responsiveness when riding in urban settings.

Oben Rorr EVO SmartIQ: AI-Based Ride Mode

Reports say that, The Oben Rorr EVO features their latest A.I. system, SmartIQ for powering its ride modes. SmartIQ tracks your riding styles as you ride; it enhances your battery power output based on what type of rider you are, to give you the best efficiency during your journey.

SmartIQ states that it can increase your maximum mileage by as much as 15% due to adjusting to rider patterns automatically and maximizing your riding experience by not constantly being forced to make manual changes for smooth riding.

Oben Rorr EVO Battery: Durable And High Performance Setup

The Oben Rorr EVO features a high-performance IP68 motor behind it and a 3.4 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery specifically developed by Oben to meet customer requirements. Compared to standard lithium-ion batteries, we have developed a battery that has a 50% higher heat resistance and a life cycle that is twice as long as that found in standard lithium-ion batteries.

The battery is also encased in a high-strength aluminum shell that provides increased impact protection. The company offers an 8-year warranty on the battery, which helps assure buyers of the Oben Rorr EVO that they will have a good experience during their long-term ownership of the product.

Oben Rorr EVO Comfort And Features: Storage, Safety And Connectivity

The Oben Rorr EVO has been designed specifically for riders looking for maximum comfort (longest seat in its class: 680 mm) as well as stability and versatility (seat height: 780 mm) across a number of terrain types (ground clearance: 200 mm; water-wading capacity: 230 mm).

In addition to utilitarian functionality, including a total volume of 10 L of storage (separate under-seat and tank pod) and dual-USB charging ports, there are also high safety levels on the bike (Fall Alert with Emergency Assist; Unified Brake Assist (UBA); Driver Alert System (DAS), etc.) due to the highly secure mounting of the battery with two mounting points; and a large rear tire for increased stability while riding.

Oben Rorr EVO Connectivity & Pricing: Colour and App Availability, Launch Dates

All Oben Rorr EVO models come standard with a 5-inch TFT colour display that can display navigation, ride data statistics, and alerts for incoming calls, text messages, and music. In conjunction with the Oben Electric app, users can log into their service accounts and obtain detailed ride history records; create geo-fences around areas where they would like to park their bikes; access remote diagnostic reports; receive notifications of suspicious activity (theft protection); use the ‘Find My Rorr’ function; and receive 24-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week service assistance.

The Oben Rorr EVO is available in four exciting colour options: Pulse Red, Neutron Blue, Magnetic Black, and Photon White. In addition, the Oben Rorr EVO provides Indian riders access to an extensive charging network with over 68,000 locations, thereby creating an ownership experience that is fully-joined and convenient for all riders throughout the region.

Also Read: When Will Rockstar Games Launch GTA 6 In India? Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick Drops Big Hints, Dismisses Delay Rumours    

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Oben Electric Launches Oben Rorr EVO At Rs 99,999 In India: Check Range, Top Speed, Features, Battery And ‘SmartIQ’ Details

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Oben Electric Launches Oben Rorr EVO At Rs 99,999 In India: Check Range, Top Speed, Features, Battery And ‘SmartIQ’ Details

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Oben Electric Launches Oben Rorr EVO At Rs 99,999 In India: Check Range, Top Speed, Features, Battery And ‘SmartIQ’ Details
Oben Electric Launches Oben Rorr EVO At Rs 99,999 In India: Check Range, Top Speed, Features, Battery And ‘SmartIQ’ Details
Oben Electric Launches Oben Rorr EVO At Rs 99,999 In India: Check Range, Top Speed, Features, Battery And ‘SmartIQ’ Details
Oben Electric Launches Oben Rorr EVO At Rs 99,999 In India: Check Range, Top Speed, Features, Battery And ‘SmartIQ’ Details

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