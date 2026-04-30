OnePlus Pad 4 Launch: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 144Hz Display, And 80W SUPERVOOC Charging—Check Specs And Price

OnePlus Pad 4 features and specifications

The newly launched device features a big 13.2-inch LCD display with 3.4K resolution with a refresh rate of 144Hz, and up to 540Hz touch sampling rate. The display panel also supports 12-bit colour and DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 mobile platform coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. The tablet is packed with a massive 13,380mAh battery supported by 80W wired SUPERVOOC charging. The company claims that the battery lasts up to 20 hours of video playback on a single charge.

In terms of audio output, the device consists of an eight-speaker setup, along with support for multiple Bluetooth codecs consisting of aptX Adaptive and LDAC.

In terms of OS, the device runs on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16, with features aimed at productivity, including cross-device syncing and AI-based tools. The device also supports accessories such as keyboard and stylus, aimed at enhancing work-related usage.

OnePlus Pad 4 Price in India

The device is launched at a starting price of Rs 59,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage variant whereas the higher storage variant offering 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 64,999.

Buyers can also avail the bank offers and instant discounts of up to Rs 5,000. The effective starting price comes down to Rs 54,999. The company is also offering no-cost EMI options starting at just Rs 10,000 per month for six months.

OnePlus Pad 4 Availability

The newly launched tablet is currently listed on OnePlus India official website, and it will go on sale soon in coming days. Buyers can opt for Wi-Fi variants, and the device is available in two colour options, i.e., Dune Glow and Sage Mist. A limited time offer also consists of a complimentary OnePlus Stylo Pro Stylus.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

The company is also gearing up for another launch in May 2026, i.e., OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite. The upcoming handset will feature a 6.72-inch Full HD display with a refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz, scaling up to 144Hz. The dispaly also supports up to 90 FPS in shooter titles and supports up to 144 FPS in running games.

The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset, built on a 4nm process and paired with UFS 3.1 storage. The company claimed the device over 1,030,00 on AnTuTu and includes a 5,300mm vapour chamber cooling system to help maintain stable performance.

The handset is packed with a massive 7,000mAh battery and the company claim that the device is capable of up to two days of usage on a single charge and it is designed to retain up to 80 per cent health even after up to six years of usage. The battery is supported by 45W SUPERVOOC wired charging.

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the device features a 50MP primary camera that supports 4K video recording, and the front panel houses an 8MP camera for selfie and video calling.

For durability, the handset comes with MIL-STD-810H certification and runs on Android 16 based on OxygenOS 16.

The upcoming smartphone will feature multiple AI powered tools such as Motion Photo with 4K support and several AI-based tools, consisting of an AI Perfect Shot, AI Reflection Eraser, AI Detail Boost, AI Portrait Glow, AI Eraser, and AI Reframe. The device also integrates Google’s Gemini AI features consisting of Gemini Live with camera and screen sharing support. Also Read: OnePlus Realme Merger: Chinese Smartphone Makers To Come Together Under New Strategy—What It Means For India And Global Markets

