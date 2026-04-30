OnePlus Realme Merger: Chinese Smartphone Makers To Come Together Under New Strategy—What It Means For India And Global Markets

Chinese smartphone manufacturing giants OnePlus and Realme are reportedly to have merged officially. According to a recent media report the two smartphone brands will merge their global and domestic (in Chinese market) operations under a new “sub-product center”. The report further claims that Li Jie, president of OnePlus China, will take charge of this pocket center. He will report to Pete Lau, founder and current CEO of OnePlus. The insider report shared online also reveals that the marketing and service for OnePlus and Realme will also be merged. The merger report comes amid growing reports of OnePlus shutdown in Europe and India.



Realme OnePlus history



OnePlus was started by Pete Lau and Carl Pie on 16th December 2013. The company is owned by Chinese multinational conglomerate BBK Electronics, made its global debut in 2014 with the launch of its first smartphone OnePlus One in April 2014. The company operates as an Oppo sub-brand.

In the same way, Realme was founded as an independent brand on 4th May 2018. After around eight years the company returned to the Oppo’s fold earlier this year.

The report also describes that the merger will help Oppo better concentrate its resources and expand into the global market.

The report stated with the return of OnePlus and Realme, Oppo’s resources will form a clearer strategic synergy. Judging from the performance in 2025, this integration has already begun to show results, with the Oppo and Realme brands significantly increasing their market share in both China and overseas market, achieving top-tier growth rates.”



OnePlus India Shutdown



The reports and rumours regarding the OnePlus India shutdown started circulating online when CEO Robin Liu resigned in March 2026, at that time the company said, “We thank Robin for his contributions to OnePlus India. He moves on to pursue his personal passions, and we wish him the best for his future endeavors,” the company further stated that “OnePlus India operations continue with local strategy and business continuity ensured.”

An Economic Times report reveals that Liu was asked to report to Realme CEO Sky Li, who has recently been elevated within the broader Oppo group to oversee sub-brand operations.



OnePlus upcoming launches



The brand is set to roll out a strong lineup across price ranges, both in India and globally. Starting from the affordable end, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 is expected to be priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000, while the Nord CE 6 Lite may come between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000. Then there is the much-talked-about Nord 6, which is shaping up to be a genuine crowd-pleaser. The OnePlus 16 is the phone to watch if you want a flagship. It has a huge 9,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, a 6.78-inch AMOLED 165Hz display, and a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. It may also have a 200MP periscope telephoto lens. It is expected to debut in China around October and then be available worldwide and in India in November 2026. However, things aren’t going as smoothly on the global front. A leaked tip suggests that OnePlus may be scaling back operations in markets like the US, UK, and parts of Europe, with India likely to remain a key focus for mid-range and budget devices.



Realme upcoming launches



The upcoming Realme lineup includes the Neo 7x 5G, Neo 7 SE, GT 7, Narzo 80 Ultra, and V60 Pro, with launches expected across 2026. For budget shoppers, the Realme 16x 5G is making noise ahead of its India launch, rumoured to come with a MediaTek Dimensity chip, dual rear cameras, fast charging, and Realme UI on top of Android 16, targeting people who just want good battery life and reliable daily performance. It will probably cost between Rs 16,999 and Rs 19,999, which is right in the middle of the competitive under-Rs 20,000 market. The Realme GT 5 Ultra and GT Neo 8 are expected to be great choices for gamers and performance seekers in 2026. The C90 and Narzo 80 5G are also good choices for everyday use. Realme has always been about giving the most for the least, and from what is coming, that philosophy is not going to change anytime soon.

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