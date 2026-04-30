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Home > World News > Nepal Airlines J&K Map Row: Social Media Fury Erupts After Jammu & Kashmir Shown As Part Of Pakistan, Airline Issues Apology

Nepal Airlines J&K Map Row: Social Media Fury Erupts After Jammu & Kashmir Shown As Part Of Pakistan, Airline Issues Apology

Nepal Airlines has issued an apology after its network map controversially showed Jammu and Kashmir as part of Pakistan. The error sparked sharp backlash in India, with social media users and public figures demanding clarification.

Nepal Airlines apologises after its network map wrongly showed J&K as part of Pakistan, triggering backlash. Photo: X.
Nepal Airlines apologises after its network map wrongly showed J&K as part of Pakistan, triggering backlash. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Thu 2026-04-30 12:21 IST

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Nepal Airlines J&K Map Row: Social Media Fury Erupts After Jammu & Kashmir Shown As Part Of Pakistan, Airline Issues Apology

Nepal Airlines J&K Map: A day after the Nepal Airlines showed entire Jammu and Kashmir as part of Pakistan in a network map, it has apologised citing ‘cartographic inaccuracies.’ In a statement, the airline said that the map does not reflect the official policy of Nepal or Nepal airlines.  The airline has now taken down the post saying that an internal investigation is underway to make sure such mistakes are not repeated in future.  In a post on social media platform X, the Nepal Airlines wrote, “We sincerely apologize for error in the network map recently shared on our social media channels. The map contained significant cartographic inaccuracies regarding international boundaries that do not reflect the official stance of Nepal or Nepal Airlines.”

What is The Nepal Airlines Map Row Showing J&K As Part of Pakistan?

The map row erupted after the Nepal Airlines shared a ‘network map’ which detailed the routes the airline operates across countries. The inaccuracy was quickly pointed out triggering huge backlash.  Social media was flooded with reactions from India netizens with reactions ranging from anger to surprise. Reacting to the representation of J&K as part of Pakistan, Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav took to X alleging that the act by the Nepal Airlines was deliberate. He sought clarification from the Airlines on the cartographic tinkering involving a sensitive region like Jammu and Kashmir.

India Nepal Border Dispute

India and Nepal have been entangled in a long border dispute. Nepal has several times released maps claiming Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh of Uttarakhand as part of Nepal’s territory. India has strongly reacted to these assertions saying such claims are not based on evidence or any historical facts. India has time and again warned Nepal to refrain from such cartographic claims and has urged the country to respect India’s territorial boundaries and its sovereignty. 

India Nepal Relations

The relations between India and Nepal have not started on a positive note after the election of new Prime Minister Balendra Shah. Nepal has enforced a crackdown on the import of Indian products at it borders. According to reports, Nepal announced stricter custom duties citing the ailing economy of the country as a reason. India responded to the escalating situation after protests broke out in the country sayin,

“We are aware of reports about the enforcement of an existing rule by Nepali authorities, under which customs duty is levied from passengers crossing the border if they are carrying goods purchased in India valued at more than 100 NPR.”

“We understand that the Government of Nepal has taken this step primarily with the intention of curbing informal trade and smuggling. We have also seen a statement from a senior Nepali official that ordinary people carrying household goods for personal use will not be stopped.”

In another news, reports are emerging that Nepal Prime Minister, Balendra Shah is likely to visit India with both countries intensifying preperations for the high profile visit. India’s foreign secreatry Vikram Misri will likley visit Nepal on May 11. Nepal media has reported that Misri is making the trip to invite PM Balendra Shah for an Indian visit.

Also Read: Indian Airlines Set To Resume Flights To Hamad International Airport Amid Fragile West Asia Ceasefire

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Nepal Airlines J&K Map Row: Social Media Fury Erupts After Jammu & Kashmir Shown As Part Of Pakistan, Airline Issues Apology

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Nepal Airlines J&K Map Row: Social Media Fury Erupts After Jammu & Kashmir Shown As Part Of Pakistan, Airline Issues Apology

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Nepal Airlines J&K Map Row: Social Media Fury Erupts After Jammu & Kashmir Shown As Part Of Pakistan, Airline Issues Apology
Nepal Airlines J&K Map Row: Social Media Fury Erupts After Jammu & Kashmir Shown As Part Of Pakistan, Airline Issues Apology
Nepal Airlines J&K Map Row: Social Media Fury Erupts After Jammu & Kashmir Shown As Part Of Pakistan, Airline Issues Apology
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