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Home > Sports News > Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I Live Streaming and Channel Details: When And Where to Watch?

Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I Live Streaming and Channel Details: When And Where to Watch?

Bangladesh Women face Sri Lanka Women in the 2nd T20I at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on April 30. After losing the first match, the hosts aim to come back as fans check live streaming, match time, playing XI, and FanCode telecast details.

Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Wome, 2nd T20I Live Streaming
Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Wome, 2nd T20I Live Streaming

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-04-30 13:44 IST

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Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I Live Streaming and Channel Details: When And Where to Watch?

Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Streaming: On Thursday, April 30, Bangladesh Women will play Sri Lanka Women in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) in their three-match series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. After losing the first game by 25 runs at the same location, the hosts will want to turn things around. Following half-centuries from Imesha Dulani and Harshitha Samarawickrama, Sri Lanka scored 161 from their allotted 20 overs in the inaugural Twenty20 International. After scoring 61 off of just 35 balls, the latter was named Player of the Match. Bangladesh’s reply was limited to 136 before the overs ran out. To control the score and ensure the win, Malki Madara, Mithali Ayodhya, and skipper Chamari Athapaththu each claimed two wickets. 

Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I Live Streaming and Channel Details:

When will the Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I match take place?

The Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I match is going to take place on Thursday, 30th April 2026.

When will the Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I match start?

The Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I match will start at 1:30 PM in Bangladesh (1:00 P.M. IST) in Sylhet, Bangladesh on Thursday, 30th April.

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Where will the Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I match be played?

The Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I match will be played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, in Bangladesh.

Where to watch the Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I match in India?

The Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website. 

Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I Playing XI

Bangladesh Women Playing XI: Dilara Akter (wk), Juairiya Ferdous, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (C), Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Sultana Khatun, Fariha Trisna

Sri Lanka Women Predicted Lineup: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (C), Imesha Dulani, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hansima Karunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana (wk), Malki Madara, Sugandika Kumari, Mithali Ayodhya

Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Who has scored the most runs?

Harshitha Samarawickrama scored the most runs in the first game of the T20I series. The Sri Lankan batter scored 61 runs in the game. She is followed by Shorna Akter on the list, who made 60 runs.

Bangladesh Women Team Last Five Results

Date Opponent Result Margin
Apr 28, 2026 Sri Lanka Lost 25 runs
Feb 1, 2026 Netherlands Won 7 wickets
Jan 30, 2026 Scotland Won 90 runs
Jan 28, 2026 Thailand Won 39 runs
Jan 24, 2026 Ireland Won 9 runs

Sri Lanka Women Team Last Five Results

Date Opponent Result Margin
Apr 28, 2026 Bangladesh Won 25 runs
Mar 3, 2026 West Indies Won 9 wickets
Mar 1, 2026 West Indies Won 4 wickets
Feb 28, 2026 West Indies No Result NA
Dec 30, 2025 India Lost 15 runs

Also Read: Who is Salil Arora? SunRisers Hyderabad Youngster Goes Viral After No-Look Six Against Jasprit Bumrah in MI vs SRH

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Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I Live Streaming and Channel Details: When And Where to Watch?
Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I Live Streaming and Channel Details: When And Where to Watch?
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Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I Live Streaming and Channel Details: When And Where to Watch?

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