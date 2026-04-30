Will Pawan Khera Be Arrested? SC Reserves Verdict In Assam Case Amid Clash With Himanta Biswa Sarma Over Forged Documents Allegations

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday reserved its judgment on Congress leader Pawan Khera’s anticipatory bail application in a politically charged case registered by Assam Police, raising fresh speculation on whether he will be arrested. The case is being fought on the basis of allegations that Khera filed forged documents to claim that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife had multiple foreign passports and overseas financial connections. With the Gauhati High Court rejecting his bail plea on a strong note, the Assam government is striving for a custodial interrogation citing “serious national implications”, while Khera has termed the case as politically motivated. The case is now a mix of defamation, forgery and political rivalry and the Supreme Court decision will pave the way for next steps.

Why is Pawan Khera seeking an anticipatory bail?

Khera approached the Supreme Court after the Gauhati High Court dismissed his application for anticipatory bail in relation to an FIR filed by Assam Police. The complaint lodged by the wife of Chief Minister Sarma accuses Khera of making false allegations that her citizenship status was forged and she had overseas financial connections.

Earlier, the Telangana High Court granted Pawan Khera 7-day transit anticipatory bail after which the Supreme Court stayed the relief and ordered him to approach the relevant court in Assam. After the Gauhati High Court rejected his bail plea, he approached the apex court on the basis that no case against him warrants his arrest.

What Are The Assam Government’s Allegations?

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Assam government, submitted that this case is beyond defamation and includes charges of forgery and misinformation in elections. He told the court that the documents displayed by Khera, which showed multiple passports in a press conference were “fake and forged.”

The state has sought custodial interrogation to know the source of these documents, possible collaborators and whether there was a “foreign hand” behind Assam’s political landscape. The prosecution said that custodial interrogation was necessary to understand how names, photographs and QR codes were manipulated in the images.

What Is Khera’s Plea Against Custody?

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Khera, submitted that arrest was not necessary and was excessive. He stated that this case was about defamation and damage to reputation, for which custodial interrogation was not warranted.

Singhvi also argued that Khera was neither a flight risk nor was hostile to investigators. He said Sarma was motivated by political vendetta, citing public statements which suggested the same. Khera could be interrogated, he said, and the custodial move was “to humiliate” him.

How far has the political war escalated?

The dialogue at the benches showed that the political confrontation between Khera and Sarma has been on an upward trend. During arguments, Khera accused the Assam Chief Minister to be a “constitutional cowboy” and “constitutional Rambo” by using the state machinery against political opponents.

Singhvi said that a huge police team arrived at Khera’s house, calling it disproportionate and menacing. He also questioned some of the observations made by the Gauhati High Court, contending that they were pre-judging the case.

What’s the crucial question in the case?

The Supreme Court has now reserved its verdict. The pressing question: Will Pawan Khera be provided protection from arrest, or will he be taken in for custodial interrogation by Assam Police? The FIR contains several provisions of forgery, cheating, false statements, and defamation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The court’s decision will indicate how personal liberty and the need for investigation are balanced in politically charged cases. All eyes are now on whether Pawan Khera will be arrested and how the high-stakes legal and political game will play out.

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